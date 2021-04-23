3 Stocks Growing Earnings Faster than Sales

GuruFocus.com
·3 min read

- By Alberto Abaterusso

Investors may want to consider the following stocks, as they are growing earnings faster than sales, which may indicate efficient operating activities as profit margins increase with growth.

The below companies have five-year revenue growth rates of no less than 5% per year and five-year net income growth rates of no less than 10% per year.


Manulife Financial Corp

The first stock value investors may want to consider is Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC), a Canadian insurance and asset management company serving individuals and institutional clients in North America and internationally.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue rise by 16.7% and its trailing 12-month net income rise by 22.9% (on average) per annum over the last five years.

3 Stocks Growing Earnings Faster than Sales
3 Stocks Growing Earnings Faster than Sales

The stock traded at around $21 per share at close on Thursday for a market cap of $40.84 billion and a 52-week range of $10.86 to $22.25. Currently, Manulife Financial Corp pays quarterly dividends with the last distribution, 28 Canadian cents per common share, issued on March 19. This payment, in line with the prior one, leads to a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 4.1% as of April 22.

GuruFocus assigned a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10 to the company.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median recommendation rating of overweight for this stock and have established an average target price of $22.52 per share.

LHC Group Inc

The second stock to consider is LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ:LHCG), a Lafayette, Louisiana-based healthcare company operating more than 650 home health and community-based services as well as more than 130 hospice community-based service locations and long-term acute care hospitals. The company also provides liable care organizations with strategic health management services.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue rise by 24.5% and its trailing 12-month net income rise by 30.5% (on average) per annum over the last five years.

3 Stocks Growing Earnings Faster than Sales
3 Stocks Growing Earnings Faster than Sales

The stock was trading at around $209.67 per share at close on Thursday for a market cap of $6.62 billion and a 52-week range of $116.26 to $236.81. Currently, LHC Group Inc does not pay dividends.

GuruFocus assigned a score of 8 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating and of 7 out of 10 to its profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $251.80 per share.

Ameresco Inc

The third stock to consider is Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC), a Framingham, Massachusetts-based owner and operator of about 130 small-scale renewable energy facilities and solar PV installations providing comprehensive energy services in North American and Europe.

The company saw its trailing 12-month revenue rise by 10.3% and its trailing 12-month net income rise by 102.7% (on average) every year over the last five years.

3 Stocks Growing Earnings Faster than Sales
3 Stocks Growing Earnings Faster than Sales

The stock traded at around $48.49 per share at close on Thursday for a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a 52-week range of $16.01 to $70.26. Ameresco Inc is not currently paying dividends.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 3 out of 10 for its financial strength rating and 7 out of 10 for the profitability rating.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a median rating of buy for this stock and have established an average target price of $67.33 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

Read more here:



Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Federal prosecutors are considering charges against Derek Chauvin for an incident in 2017 when he knelt on a Black teen, ABC News reports

    Chauvin - who was convicted of murdering George Floyd -allegedly knelt on a Black teen in 2017 for nearly 17 minutes.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Lincoln Project’s new nickname for Ted Cruz goes viral

    ‘Fat Wolverine’ trends on Twitter after Texas senator blasts liberal Democrats for proposing to expand Supreme Court

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • Venus Williams says switching to a vegan diet was a game-changer for her skin and health, but she still loves 'junk' food

    Venus Williams told Insider her skin and athletic performance have drastically improved since going vegan, and she hasn't even cut out French fries.

  • Florida zoo welcomes 27.5 ounce baby klipspringer antelope

    A baby klipspringer antelope is bonding with its mother before making a public debut at a Florida zoo. The calf was born April 15 to mother Deborah and father Ajabu at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne. The calf weighed 27.5 ounces (.78 kilograms) at birth, zoo officials said in a news release Friday.

  • 47 details you might have missed on 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

    The Disney Plus series starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan includes Easter eggs, callbacks, and references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

  • Chrissy Teigen, John Legend cut price of posh California mansion by $6M. Take a look

    The famous couple originally listed the mansion in August for $23.95 million.

  • Will Moderna COVID vaccine need a third dose? Here’s what we know so far

    Third doses would aim to boost immunity for COVID-19 as coronavirus variants continue to spread.

  • 14 Oscar-winning movies that haven't stood the test of time

    The 93rd annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 25. We took a look back at the most glaring missteps in Oscars history.

  • India's COVID tsunami is the worst in the world. Why that should concern Americans.

    The deepening disparities between two of the world’s largest countries should remind optimistic Americans that with light at the end of their own tunnel, it’s probably time for the U.S. to start thinking about how it can help end the pandemic elsewhere too.

  • French fishermen stage Brexit protest

    Nearly a hundred French fishermen rallied at Boulogne-sur-Mer, Europe's largest seafood processing center, in northern France on Thursday.They say they've been denied the right to fish in UK waters, and started fires and blocked trucks carrying fish from the UK in protestOne sign read - "You want to keep your waters??? OK ... So, keep your fish!!!"Britain's post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union only allows the bloc's fishermen to access British waters with a license.French fisherman Bruno Margolle says those licenses were expected to be issued within days, only to drag on for months."On the evening of December 24, everyone was relieved that we had finally got a deal. On January 1, we had the assurance that within 48, 72 hours, everyone would get their licenses to operate within the UK's 6-12 mile zone. As of today, only 22 out of 120 boats have received their licenses."Margolle says many of those still struggling to obtain a license are unable to meet a British demand in the trade deal.That condition seeks proof that the skippers have fished in UK waters during the five years running up to Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership.Britain claims it maintains an evidence-based approach to licensing EU vessels using information supplied by the European Commission.A British government spokesman called Thursday's protest "unjustified," and said it's raised those concerns with French authorities.Meanwhile the French government said late on Thursday that the European Commission must ensure Britain holds up its side of the deal, citing the "urgency of the situation."About two-thirds of fish from the UK are exported to the EU.French fishermen say the country's fish stocks might be depleted if they still cannot cross into British waters.

  • What Ryan Blaney said about George Floyd’s murder was rare in NASCAR. Why he spoke up

    Ryan Blaney was one of few NASCAR drivers to speak up publicly after the verdict in Minnesota this week. He opened up about why and what’s ahead at Talladega.

  • Indian Super Rich Flee World’s Worst COVID Outbreak on Private Jets

    BENOIT TESSIEREight private jets carrying India’s super wealthy—and potentially the coronavirus—landed in London ahead of the U.K.’s 4 a.m. ban on travel from India, according to the London Times. The U.K. added India to its “red list” of pandemic-stricken countries. As of Friday, any Britons returning from India must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel. All non-British or non-Irish citizens will be banned entirely from entering the country if they have been in India in the previous 10 days. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had to cancel his own state visit to India scheduled for next week as a “precautionary measure.”The last of the luxury airliners to arrive, VistaJet Bombardier Global 6000, which left Dubai Thursday to collect passengers in Mumbai, landed at 3:15 a.m., just 44 minutes before the restrictions took place.The private jet passengers were fleeing unimaginable horror back home. At least 14 COVID-19 patients perished in a devastating fire that ripped through an ICU ward in one of India’s overcrowded hospitals about 70 miles outside Mumbai. The fire that broke out around 3 a.m. Friday morning was contained and extinguished, but not before 14 patients—many who were intubated and hard to evacuate—had died. “Around 90 patients were admitted to the hospital at the time of the incident,” Dilip Shah, the head of the Vijay Vallabh Hospital where it happened, said in a statement Friday. Black Market Hospital Beds and Price-Gouged COVID Drugs Selling on Indian TwitterOne eyewitness, Avinash Patil, told reporters outside the hospital that no doctors were present at the time. “I got a call at around 3 a.m. from a friend whose mother-in-law was admitted to the hospital,” he said. “As I reached the hospital, I saw fire engines outside. The ICU on the second floor was engulfed in smoke. Only two nurses were there, and I couldn’t see a doctor. It took firefighters about half an hour to put out the flames. We could see eight-10 bodies there.”Shah, the hospital chief, insisted all safety norms were followed and that “doctors were present,” according to local media reports. Earlier in the week, an oxygen leak in Maharashtra state, near where the fire broke out, resulted in the death of 24 COVID-19 patients who were on ventilators.To make terrible matters even worse, India reported its highest one-day number of cases, recording 332,730 new infections in a 24-hour period. In the same period, 2,263 people died with COVID-19.India has been overwhelmed by new cases coupled with a critical shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and now ventilators. Many desperate families have been forced to turn to black market price gougers who have been able to buy hospital space from corrupt administrators.The spike in cases comes as political rallies are still being held and after a month-long religious ceremony continues to bring millions of people to the Ganges River.India Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been criticized for not calling a national lockdown to try to mitigate the spread and for hosting rallies ahead of elections in May. Government officials have said the previous lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic was economically devastating to many manual laborers who then traveled by foot from home cities to their villages, carrying the virus with them. The fire at a COVID-19 hospital in Virar is tragic. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 23, 2021 Modi called the ICU fire “tragic” and offered condolences over Twitter. Many of the comments on his tweet begged him to call a national lockdown to try to save lives. In a shocking expose published in Time magazine, Indian journalist Rana Ayyub paints a horrific picture from the ground, writing about states essentially hijacking oxygen trucks and stealing supplies for their own hospitals, and disturbing allegations of underreporting deaths. Ayyub lays the blame for the debacle squarely on Modi’s shoulders, accusing him of ignoring the fact that his Trump-style rallies are super-spreader events, and for letting the ball drop on vaccines.“Why was India caught unprepared as the second wave ravaged a cross-section of Indian society?” Ayyub writes. “The responsibility lies with a strongman regime that has ignored all caution.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Legalization bids boost outlook for US cannabis industry

    Uncle Sam gave marijuana lovers more reason to celebrate this week as a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the House of Representatives passed a bill that would make it easier for cannabis companies to do business in states where sales are legal. The vote on the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act took place a day before April 20 — or 4/20 — the unofficial holiday that commemorates all things marijuana. The cannabis industry is making strides in other ways as well.

  • One dose of the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccine provides protection against COVID-19 that lasts at least 10 weeks, study finds

    One dose of a Pfizer-BioNTech or AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine reduced COVID-19 infections by 65% in a study. Two doses of Pfizer's shot did so by 90%.

  • Gender reveal party prompts fears of 'earthquakes' after US couple detonates 80 pounds of explosives

    Explosives used for a gender reveal party in New Hampshire were so loud that residents across state lines thought there was an earthquake. Locals in the Rockingham County area reported the foundations of their homes cracking and walls rocking to police, who located the origin of the blast in a quarry, where a family admitted to holding the gathering. The source was 80 pounds (36 kilograms) of Tannerite, an explosive used for firearms practice. The family said they thought the quarry was the safest place to set off the blast and let their relatives know they were expecting a baby boy. “It was earth-shaking,” a neighbor who lives near Torromeo Industries in Kingston, where the explosives were set off at 7pm EST on Tuesday, told NBC news. Residents in a 20-mile radius and as far away as Massachusetts heard the explosion, with many calling 911.

  • Video captures US military aircraft accidentally wrecking a UK hospital helipad during a training exercise

    Emergency medical flights had to be temporarily redirected to a nearby airport after the helipad at the hospital was damaged.

  • Senior Chinese diplomat hopes ASEAN summit helps with Myanmar 'soft landing'

    Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Thursday that China hoped the upcoming ASEAN summit on member Myanmar would pave the way for a "soft landing". The in-person summit in Jakarta on Saturday is the first concerted international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, where security forces have killed hundreds of pro-democracy protesters since a Feb. 1 coup. The meeting is also a test for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which traditionally refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of a member state, and operates by consensus.

  • Brett Favre said it's hard to believe that Derek Chauvin meant to kill George Floyd, and other athletes have lashed out at him in response

    The Hall of Fame quarterback made the comments Wednesday on his podcast "Bolling With Favre."