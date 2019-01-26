3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

The average holding period for a stock has declined significantly over the last few decades, falling from a peak of eight years back in the 1950s to a mere 8.3 months in recent years, with some stock trades lasting a fraction of a second. That short-term thinking not only leads to investors racking up trading fees and taxes, but can cause them to miss out on even bigger gains. That's why we prefer to take the long-term view since that approach is a proven winner.

With a long time horizon in mind, three stocks that three Fool.com contributors think are good ones to buy and hold for the next couple of decades are Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Here's why we think they could richly reward investors over the long haul.

This marijuana stock could be worth setting and forgetting

Todd Campbell (Canopy Growth): The global marijuana market is valued at $150 billion per year, according to the United Nations, and as more of those sales increasingly move out of the shadows and into legalized marketplaces, companies like Canada's Canopy Growth could see remarkable growth.

Marijuana remains illegal federally in the U.S. However, 33 states have passed pro-pot laws of one-kind-or-another and recently, the U.S. Farm Bill removed hemp – a non-psychoactive strain of cannabis – from the federal controlled substances list. The hemp decision prompted Canopy Growth to announce in January its plans to enter the U.S. market.

Tapping into the U.S. marijuana market is a significant long-term opportunity for the company. In Canada, Canopy Growth is the leading provider of medical cannabis with over 30% market share. The Canadian market, however, is much smaller than the U.S. market. It's estimated that $50 billion is spent annually on marijuana here, while only about 6 billion Canadian dollars is spent in Canada.

Canopy Growth is also targeting big markets outside North America. For example, it gets about 10% of its sales from Germany, where a fast-growing medical marijuana market is emerging, and it's set it sights on Australia, too. If more European markets OK marijuana sales, then Canopy Growth is positioned to benefit.

However, this isn't a stock for the faint of heart. Regulators could change their minds and clamp down on marijuana again, new competitors may emerge, or the company could stumble in its attempts to go global.

Nevertheless, beer, wine, and spirits giant Constellation Brands invested $4 billion in exchange for a 38% equity interest in Canopy Growth last year, and it's got plenty of experience Canopy Growth can leverage to avoid pitfalls.

Admittedly, there's no telling where this stock is going to trade from here, but I think owning a little of it in set-it-and-forget portfolios could pay off big.

A multidecade growth opportunity

Matt DiLallo (Brookfield Renewable Partners): The world is slowly pivoting away from fossil fuels toward renewables. It's a multidecade opportunity as it will take trillions of dollars in investment to replace the globe's current carbon-based energy system with renewables. Given that long-term growth potential, investors who are several years from retirement should seriously consider holding a renewable energy stock in their portfolio.