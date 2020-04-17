3 Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

The S&P 500 has gained nearly 11% so far this month, and this rally is truly what seems to be – a bullish rally in the midst of a larger bear market.

And this, of course, brings us to the main issue that investors must answer now: where to put their money. Markets bottomed on March 23, almost four weeks ago, and that trough brought many stocks down to an attractive point of entry. The current rally has not pushed them back high enough to erase that; the current price plateau offers latecomers a chance to buy into the rally while prices are still attractively low.

So how to recognize the most compelling buying opportunities?

One way is to follow the insiders. The word may have an unsavory flavor, especially after recent allegations that several Senators made ‘inside trades’ just as the coronavirus lockdowns started. But in reality, insiders are just corporate officers and Board members, the men and women responsible to shareholders for running America’s publicly traded corporations – and who also, by virtue of their positions, have access to earlier and better knowledge of the factors that will move stock values. They do trade on that knowledge – and to help keep the playing field level, they are required to make their inside stock moves public. Following their purchases is a viable strategy for finding potentially profitable stock plays.

TipRanks has the tools to help you do just that. The Insiders’ Hot Stocks page shows which stocks top insiders are most active on, for both purchases and sales. You can sort insider trades by a variety of filters, including trading strategy. We’ve done some of the legwork for you, and pulled up three stocks with recent informative buy-side transactions. Here are the results.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure (FTAI)

The first company on our list today, Fortress Transportation, resembles REITs. Fortress buys, owns, and manages properties in the transportation industry, especially in the infrastructure segment. Where it deviates from the usual REIT format is in its other assets: Fortress also owns and operates the actual equipment in the transport niche, equipment like shipping containers, offshore drilling ships, and commercial jet aircraft. That last, commercial aircraft, makes up over 61% of the company’s asset portfolio. Fortress generates its profits through leases on its owned assets.

On the insider front, three informative purchases have swung sentiment on this stock strongly positive. Two were made by members of the Board of Directors; the smaller, by Kenneth Nicholson, for $215,700, and the larger, by Paul Goodwin, for $435,880. The truly huge purchase, however, was made by a 10% owner in the company – an institutional investor, the Washington State Investment Board, which laid down $19.9 million for a 2.353 million shares. The magnitude of these purchases are clear indicators of confidence in the stock.

As last year ended, FTAI finished with strong quarterly earnings. The 12 cents reported were 71% above the forecast, it was the third consecutive quarter to beat the forecast. Better yet, for investors, Fortress reported that, as of the end of 2019, 80% of its aviation equipment assets were leased out – and that the average remaining lease term was 29 months. This puts the company in a strong position to weather the coronavirus storm, as it guarantees income from half of the company’s assets for another two years.

In addition to a solid fiscal footing, FTAI offers a 33-cent quarterly dividend. At $1.32, the annualized payment gives the stock a yield of 14.4%, more than enough to attract investors now that the Fed has cut rates back to near-zero, and made sweeter by a 5-year reliable payment history.

Stephens analyst Justin Long is also confident in FTAI. He notes the stock’s high dividend, as well as its advantageous debt position, despite a heavy recent sell-off. At the bottom line, he writes, “We feel like the damage has been done with a draconian scenario being priced-in. We would also note FTAI is relatively well positioned in the aviation leasing industry with total debt to cap under 50% and no debt maturities until 2022... We also believe the infrastructure assets should drive substantial cash flow over the long term with FTAI continuing to opportunistically assess opportunities to monetize these assets…”