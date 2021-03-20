3 Stocks To Go With Your National Corn Dog Day And March Madness Festivities

Gary Anglebrandt
·1 min read

Today is the first day of spring and it's also National Corn Dog Day, held on the first Saturday of the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Championship.

If you think there's no connection to stocks, think again.

Here are three stocks with exposure to the treat, albeit through the version found in the frozen-food aisle, not at your local fair.

  • Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) sells corn dogs through its Market Pantry brand.

  • Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) also sells them through its Great Value brand.

  • And major food producer heavyweight Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is on the action as well, through its State Fair brand.

While it's highly doubtful that National Corn Dog Day will have an impact on these companies' share prices, at least now you know which brands offer a way to celebrate this day and March Madness at the same time.

Image by Kriss Chen from Pixabay.

