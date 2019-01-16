3 Stocks Peter Lynch Would Love

Peter Lynch is widely regarded as one of the world's greatest investors with good reason. After all, Lynch achieved a stunning 29.2% average annual return during his tenure as manager of Fidelity's Magellan Fund from 1977 to 1990, trouncing the broader market in the process.

But while Lynch dispensed his wisdom in several best-selling investing books -- three of which our Foolish colleagues incidentally recommended earlier this week -- finding stocks that fit his mold isn't always easy.

So we asked three top Motley Fool contributors to each discuss a stock they think Peter Lynch would love. Read on to learn why they chose 2U (NASDAQ: TWOU), Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP), and Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO).

Man in suit using his finger to draw an arrow chart indicating gains. More

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

The (fast-growing) future of higher education

Steve Symington (2U): Peter Lynch had a penchant for educating fellow investors on his best practices. And he also liked to look for relatively small businesses with long runways for growth. To those ends, I think he might appreciate online education platform leader 2U.



To be fair, Lynch also liked profitable businesses that were able to reinvest in themselves to grow -- and 2U technically isn't profitable on a GAAP basis...yet. But as I learned when I interviewed 2U co-founder and CEO Chip Paucek shortly after 2U's IPO in 2014, that's largely because the company makes substantial investments in each of its graduate programs up front in exchange for the lion's share of tuition revenue over the course of their 10- to 15-year contracts.

As of today, 2U boasts 65 announced graduate programs with 34 universities, including the likes of Georgetown, Yale, Berkeley, and Harvard. But its planned launch cadence calls for that base to nearly double by 2021, to over 100 programs, while at the same time leaving plenty of room to grow into its longer-term stateside target of 250. And even then, investors can look forward to supplemental growth from international program launches and nondegree short course options via its 2017 acquisition of GetSmarter.

For investors willing to accept that 2U is forsaking profitability in the near term to instead capitalize on that longer-term growth -- and with its shares pulling back hard along with the broader market in recent months despite a lack of company-specific news -- I think 2U is one of the most attractive stocks our market has to offer.

Lynch with an income tilt

Reuben Gregg Brewer (Magellan Midstream Partners LP): So I'm an income-oriented investor, which makes it hard to do things the way Peter Lynch would. He was more focused on growth investing than I will ever be. However, you can still apply many of his broad ideas to Magellan Midstream Partners.

As a midstream partnership, Magellan is pretty easy to understand -- it collects fees for the use of its diverse portfolio of infrastructure assets. To grow, it buys or builds assets. On that score, the partnership is planning to spend roughly $1.7 billion on capital projects through 2020 to support the continuing growth in U.S. energy production. That should allow for slow and steady distribution growth of 5% to 8% a year with strong 1.2 times distribution coverage, which is basically on par with the partnership's historical trends. So Magellan appears to have built in growth where it is most important for an income investor (the distribution).