These 3 Stocks Are Potential Bargains

As of June 19, the following stocks seem undervalued by the market, as their price-earnings ratios are below 20 and their price-earnings to growth (PEG) ratios are below 1. Furthermore, these stocks hold positive recommendation ratings on Wall Street.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

The first company that meets the above listed criteria is Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC), a Turkish telecommunication services provider.





Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri were trading at $6.21 per unit at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $5.42 billion.

The price-earnings ratio of 12.71 is higher than the industry median of 16.82. The PEG ratio of 0.62 is better positioned than the industry median of 2.58.

The share price has risen 13.5% over the past year, which has determined a 52-week range of $4.36 to $6.36.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Currently, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend buying this stock.

Pzena Investment Management Inc

The second company that meets the above listed criteria is Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN), a New York-based equity mutual funds management company.

Shares of Pzena Investment Management were trading at a price of $4.97 per unit at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $355.1 million.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 10.8, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 10.25, while the PEG ratio of 0.93 is more compelling than the industry median of 1.18.

The share price has fallen by 40.32% in the past year to trade at a 28.4% discount to the midpoint of the 52-week range of $3.46 to $10.42.

GuruFocus assigned a very good rating of 7 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and a high rating of 8 out of 10 for its profitability.

Currently, Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend holding this stock.

Berry Global Group Inc

The third company that meets the above listed criteria is Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY), an Evansville, Indiana-based provider of packaging and container solutions.

Shares of Berry Global Group Inc were trading at a price of $44.27 per unit at close on Friday for a market capitalization of $5.87 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 14.33, which is slightly higher than the industry median of 14.01, while the PEG ratio of 0.89 is more compelling than the industry median of 1.74.

The share price has declined 12.44% over the past year to trade about 5.2% above the midpoint of the 52-week range of $25 to $59.16.

GuruFocus assigned a low rating of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength but a very good rating of 7 out of 10 for its profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts are currently recommending an overweight rating for this stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

