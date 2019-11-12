3 Stocks That Wall Street Thinks Could Rise 40% or More

After a period of uncertainty, confidence has returned to the market and sent stock prices soaring. This raises the question, have stocks soared too high?

Not according to Goldman Sachs’ Silvia Ardagna. The economist believes that while the global economy might be slowing down, the US economy is stronger than most other regions and there is yet more fuel left in the tank to propel it forward.

“The de-escalation of trade tensions between the U.S. and China has triggered the question whether investors have been too negative and there could be some positive surprises,” said Ardagna, adding, “The main returns in our view still come from having an overweight to U.S. equities.”

There’s no one true strategy to guarantee making money in the investment markets, but finding a stock a with strong upside potential is a good beginning. Today, we’ve used TipRanks’ Stock Screener to find three Strong Buys with buy-side potential over 40%. They come from a range of sectors – education, biopharmaceuticals, technology – and only two are showing positive performance so far this year. But all have attracted serious attention from high-rated analysts, who have seen clear paths toward high profitability for each of them.

Aspen Group (ASPU)

Starting in the education-tech field, Aspen Group operates two private, for-profit universities, the United States University based in San Diego and the distance-learning Aspen University. Both are accredited colleges and offer a variety of undergrad and post-graduate courses and programs.

Education is an in-demand field, and Aspen’s Q1 fiscal 2020 earnings reflect that demand. Student enrollment was up 46% year-over-year, with 1,929 new enrollments, and revenues were up 43% to $10.4 million – a record for the company. CEO Michael Matthews noted a key point in the earnings: “Fiscal 2020 is off to a strong start with record revenue and enrollments in our seasonally weakest summer quarter.”

After difficult stock performance through the summer, ASPU shares took off at the end of August, and the stock is up 21.5% year-to-date.

Northland analyst Michael Grondahl notes an important point that is easily overlooked: Both of Aspen’s universities offer degrees and accreditation programs in nursing, a field in high demand. In his initiation-of-coverage report, Grondahl says of ASPU generally, “We believe Aspen Group represents a compelling opportunity as a higher-education provider that makes obtaining a degree more affordable and cost-worthy for students. ASPU has seen consistent enrollment growth, with total enrollment at just under 10,000 students.” His $10 price target suggests an impressive 50% upside potential for the stock. (To watch Grondahl's track record, click here)

Aspen sells for a bargain $6.66, a price that is especially attractive when the upside potential is taken into account. The average price target, $9.75, indicates room for 46% growth to the upside in this stock. The Strong Buy analyst consensus is based on 4 Buy ratings set in the last two months. (See Aspen stock analysis on TipRanks)

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta is a mid-cap ($7 billion) biotech company focusing on treatments for genetic disorders. The company’s first approved product, Exondys 51, is a treatment for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and is approved for patients with a confirmed mutation in the DMD gene. Sarepta has 16 additional projects in the pipeline, mostly targeting forms of muscular dystrophy, and is a collaborator on 9 others.