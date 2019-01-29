3 Stocks Warren Buffett Might Sell Next

Few investors have the investing acumen of Warren Buffett. Known as the "Oracle of Omaha" for a reason, Buffett, the CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B), has turned roughly $10,000 in seed money in the mid-1950s into well over $83 billion today in personal wealth. Mind you, Buffett has donated billions of dollars to charity over the years, so his net worth could have been even higher.

Because of Buffett's success in consistently beating the stock market four out of every five years (at least in terms of generating better returns on book value), investors regularly track his every movement. Despite a simplistic approach of buying high-quality companies and hanging on to them over the long run, Wall Street and investors nevertheless cling to their chairs waiting for the next "Buffett pick."

Warren Buffett speaking with reporters during the Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting. Image source: The Motley Fool via Flickr.

Which stocks will Buffett exit next?

However, this is a two-way street. Just as Buffett has made a living off identifying solid business models that could grow over time, the other part of his success comes from knowing when to sell. While he's certainly not infallible (selling Disney --twice -- cost Buffett a pretty penny), the Oracle of Omaha's sells are considered just as noteworthy as his buys.

Thankfully, with Berkshire Hathaway having well over $100 million in assets under management, it's required to file Form 13-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission 45 days following the end of every quarter. This filing gives everyone a look under the hood, so to speak, of what Buffett and his team have been up to over the previous quarter. In Berkshire's mid-November filing, we discovered that Buffett and his team had completely sold out of two stocks in the third quarter: retail behemoth Walmart and French drugmaker Sanofi.

The real question is: Which of the 47 securities in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio might be on the chopping block next? My suspicion is that the following three stocks already have one foot out the door.

Image source: Getty Images.

Johnson & Johnson

Although Berkshire Hathaway only currently owns 327,100 shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) -- a market value of $42 million -- it seems the likeliest of Buffett's 47 securities to get the boot next.