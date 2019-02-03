3 Stocks to Watch in February

With the calendar flipped to February, we have moved solidly into the heart of earnings season. And while quarterly earnings updates don't generally change the story very much for most companies, it does give investors an opportunity to learn a little bit more about how business is going, as well as how a company is being affected by industry and general economic trends.

Furthermore, for companies in transition, each quarterly update is an opportunity to get a more complete picture of the company's efforts to move in a new direction, right the ship, or otherwise improve the business.

Man looking through binoculars. More

Image source: Getty Images.

And there are three stocks relatively high on my radar to watch this month. The first one, Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG), certainly qualifies as a company in the midst of a turnaround. The second is renewable-energy producer Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP), which isn't in a turnaround but is in the process of rotating out some of its less-productive assets and redeploying the proceeds into higher-return assets. Third is Chart Industries (NASDAQ: GTLS), a manufacturer that has spent much of the past few years restructuring its business and dealing with turnover in the executive suite.

For investors looking to maximize their long-term profits, these three companies offer compelling opportunities. Keep reading to learn what I'm looking to learn about them this month.

Can Chipotle reverse its traffic trend?

Based on the stock's chart over the past year, it's easy to assume Chipotle has finally turned things around:

CMG Chart More

CMG data by YCharts

The burrito-selling giant's earnings support the idea that it had a strong turnaround year -- at least through the first three reported quarters. Third-quarter sales were up 8.6%, an acceleration from the 8.1% combined growth through the first nine months, while earnings per share were up 12% on improved margins and higher sales. Adjusting for some non-recurring items, earnings would have grown almost 40%.

A big part of the company's success in 2018 has been the recovery of its same-store sales -- also called comps -- which measures sales at restaurants that have been open at least 13 months. Comps surged 4.4% in the third quarter, lifting year-to-date comps above 3%.