3 Stocks the World's Best Investors Are Buying Right Now

An excellent way to become a better investor is to learn from the best. One way to do that is by looking closely at what some of the top investors are buying. The key, however, isn't to blindly follow their moves, but to try and unearth the characteristics they look for in an investment.

Three stocks that some of the top investors recently bought are gas producer CNX Resources (NYSE: CNX), blood diagnostic company Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ: ADPT), and gold miner Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD). Our Motley Fool contributors take a closer look at what drew those investors to these companies.

Two men in suits looking at charts on multiple computer screens. More

Image source: Getty Images.

Decoding the adaptive immune system

Maxx Chatsko (Adaptive Biotechnologies): At a market cap of $1.05 trillion, you could make the argument that Microsoft knows how to put money to good use. As part of efforts to grow its Azure cloud computing business, the technology giant has built relationships with a number of biotechnology start-ups that have staggering data-crunching requirements. That includes blood diagnostic upstart Adaptive Biotechnologies, which agreed to spend at least $12 million per year on Azure in return for a $45 million investment from Microsoft in 2017.

That turned out to be a pretty good move for both parties. Adaptive Biotechnologies is valued at over $4.6 billion after its successful initial public offering (IPO) weeks ago. The business has developed diagnostic tests that scan the adaptive immune system -- the T cells and B cells that change over your lifetime to continuously defend against foreign invaders and mutations -- for molecular data that can detect disease, inform therapeutic decisions, or discover new drug candidates. Researchers have compiled a database comprising data points from over 20 billion immune cell receptors scanned since 2009, used Microsoft's machine learning capabilities to analyze the patterns within, and sold the insights to over 125 biopharmaceutical companies to date.

While it's only just beginning to scratch the surface of its potential, Adaptive Biotechnologies thinks the market opportunity for its platform could stretch to $48 billion. Investors certainly can't deny the company's ambitions. In addition to helping external biopharma customers, the business is developing a portfolio of research products, clinical diagnostics, and cellular therapies of its own. The focus on both cellular diagnostics and biologic drugs makes it a unique investing opportunity in immuno-medicines.

However, it could take some time for Adaptive Biotechnologies to live up to the hype. The business isn't growing nearly as fast as peers Guardant Health or Personalis. In the first quarter of 2019, Adaptive Biotechnologies reported revenue of just $12.7 million, representing "only" 30% growth from the year-ago period, and an operating loss of $20 million. That makes a $4.6 billion market cap look a little frothy.

Then again, the company boasted nearly $700 million in cash after its IPO, so investors will hardly be concerned with operating losses anytime soon. Anyone interested in the opportunity presented by immuno-medicine might want to follow Microsoft's lead and take a closer look at this stock.

Betting big on natural gas

Matt DiLallo (CNX Resources): David Einhorn made a name for himself betting against Lehman Brothers during the global financial market collapse of 2008. He rode that success to grow his hedge fund, Greenlight Capital, into one of the largest in the industry. It made him one of the youngest billionaires as well as one of the top-earning hedge fund managers.