3 Stocks the World's Best Investors Are Buying Right Now

If you look at lists of the world's greatest investors long enough, you'll notice an interesting trend: All of them have a track record spanning many years. Some hedge funds can deliver eye-popping returns when the economy is flying high, only to collapse once turbulence hits. Not so for the world's best. They take the long view, keep their emotions in check, and are better than most at picking winners.

With that in mind, we recently asked three contributors at The Motley Fool to weigh in on stocks that top investors and funds are scooping up right now. Here's why they chose pharma company UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN), telecom CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL), and oil and gas driller Encana (NYSE: ECA).

A major milestone before year-end

Maxx Chatsko (UroGen Pharma): I'm cheating a little bit here, but this under-the-radar pharma stock recently joined the Russell 3000 index. That will force it to be included in mutual funds tracking the index and increase its exposure to institutional investors. It hasn't really helped yet, though, considering shares of UroGen Pharma have dropped 4.5% since its inclusion on the reconstituted index. Shares are down 20% since the beginning of 2019.

But that might just make the clinical-stage pharma company even more enticing to investors with a long-term mindset. UroGen Pharma is developing a portfolio of drugs aimed at urologic diseases and cancers. Each of the three clinical assets in development today utilize the company's unique reverse thermal hydrogel platform, called RTGel. It works quite simply: Drugs are formulated into a gel that exists as a liquid at room temperature, but which turns more viscous once heated up inside the human body. That allows the therapeutic product to be delivered in a simple outpatient procedure using a catheter and to remain in place within the urinary tract, which is notoriously difficult to target with precision.

The lead drug candidate, UGN-101, is being developed to treat low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer (LG UTUC). Given the difficulty of accessing the urinary tract, the rare cancer often requires surgery and often spreads to the kidneys. An estimated 78% of patients have a kidney removed during treatment. The drug candidate could change that.

The latest results from a phase 3 trial show that 42 of 71 patients treated with UGN-101 achieved a complete response, characterized as having no evidence of disease. Only 27 of those patients completed a six-month follow-up when the results were announced, but 89% remained disease-free. Those solid results, coupled with the fact the drug candidate has earned breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, provide confidence UGN-101 will earn marketing approval soon. The company thinks it could be available in early 2020 if all goes well in meetings with regulators.

Despite that approaching milestone, the company is valued at just $700 million today. If the drug lives up to analyst expectations calling for over $500 million in peak annual sales, then patient investors should be handsomely rewarded. That would also give UroGen Pharma plenty of financial flexibility to pursue the development and expansion of its pipeline. Investors should give it a closer look.