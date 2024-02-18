3-story rowhouse catches fire in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS was on the scene of a fire in Northwest D.C. on Saturday night.

A few minutes after 9 p.m., the department said on X, formerly Twitter, that they responded to a fire in the 700 block of Rock Creek Church Rd. NW. Though fire initially showed on the second floor of a three-floor rowhouse, it later extended to the third floor.

The department said one victim was found, though it was not clear what condition they were in.

The fire was knocked down by 9:35 p.m., but officials were still hitting pockets of fire.

