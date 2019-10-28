3 ‘Strong Buy’ Canadian Stocks With 50% Upside and More

When it comes to Canada’s $2.2 trillion stock market, you would think that foreign investors would be lining up to get a piece of the action. However, this is not the case. Despite seeing a record breaking performance this year, investors are looking to the U.S. as a safe haven.

“At times of risk — macro, geopolitics or trade — investors sell assets from other areas and focus on the safety of U.S. equities. Canada, being a small weight in many global benchmarks, is easy to ignore and from an equity point of view is thought of as acting closer to emerging markets, given its resource exposure,” Purpose Investments’ Chief Investment Officer, Greg Taylor, commented.

That’s not to say that compelling investment opportunities can’t be found in the Canadian market. Using TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy tool, we were able to pinpoint 3 Canadian names that each boast more than 50% upside potential from the current share price.

If that wasn’t promising enough, each stock has received enough bullish calls over the last three months to give it a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.

Canada Goose (GOOS)

While the luxury outerwear company has seen shares slip 9% year-to-date, some analysts argue that Canada Goose is just getting started on its growth trajectory.

One of the biggest questions on investors’ minds is how the company will maintain sales when a single coat can put you out $1,000. RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons believes that GOOS has room to expand and gain market share as the company only has 12 stores currently.

Bearing this in mind, the addition of five new stores in China as well as its efforts to expand its product lineup could drive substantial top-line gains. In the next few years, GOOS wants to be known as a three-season brand that offers knitwear, spring wear, lighter-weight down jackets and footwear on top of its heavier coats.

While there have been concerns regarding GOOS’ ability to sustain its strong margins, Fitzsimons is “comfortable with GOOS's margin expansion story as the Direct mix shift buoys GMs all in, pricing and supply chain efficiencies flow through, and, on the channel front, considering GOOS's superior productivity levels”. She added, “We see Canada Goose's premium positioning, technical emphasis, strong and authentic heritage, customer loyalty and seasoned management team as key assets”. As a result, the analyst kept her Buy rating and $57 price target. (To watch Fitzsimons’ track record, click here)

The rest of the Street appears to agree with the analyst. 4 Buy ratings and no Holds or Sells assigned over the last three months add up to a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus. With an average price target of $61.16, the upside potential comes in at about 50%. (See Canada Goose stock analysis on TipRanks)

Village Farms (VFF)

Village Farms started off growing vegetables like cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes and other produce. Now, the company has shifted its focus towards a higher margin industry, cannabis. As part of this shift, VFF entered into a joint partnership with Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMH) that became known as Pure Sunfarms (PSF).

Following the recent receipt of its packaging license to sell cannabis products directly to provincial or territorial wholesalers and authorized private retailers, VFF appears poised to become a major player in the Canadian cannabis space. PSF has proven in its most recent quarter that it leads the market in terms of growing low cost per gram marijuana, with the cost coming in at $0.65 to be exact.