3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 7%

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t gone away; there’s a growing realization that the virus will be with us, at least, for some time to come. An increase in cases has revived fears of a lockdown – although US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin has tried to allay those fears, stating that the US cannot afford another national lockdown. The month of May saw great news in the jobs report and the retail sales numbers, but international travel restrictions are still in place. While we’ve started reopening, it’ll be a long road back to normal.

Which all makes dividend stocks a logical play. Return-minded investors can find a degree in safety in high-yielding equities, as the dividend will insulate the portfolio’s income stream. And even though dividend stocks tend to return less on share appreciation, there are still plenty out there that are showing high upside potential.

We’ve turned to TipRanks database to find three dividend stocks with yields starting at 7%, high by any standard, and with potential upsides starting at 13%. These are stocks that will both grow the portfolio and provide a steady income – and success on multiple fronts is a key strategy to surviving a difficult market environment.

Enbridge, Inc. (ENB)

We’ll start in the energy industry. Enbridge the largest natural gas distributor in Canada, and the owner/operator of North America’s longest network of crude oil transport pipelines. With a $62.6 billion market cap, Enbridge had both the deep pockets and the essential niche to weather the coronavirus crisis.

The company saw earnings rise sequentially during Q1, the ‘corona quarter.’ EPS, at 62 cents per share, was up 34% from Q4, and beat estimates by 21%. Quarterly revenues were down year-over-year, at $8.96 billion, but beat the estimates by 5%. Looking ahead, Enbridge is expected to gross more than $32 billion on the top line this year.

Enbridge also improved liquidity during the coronavirus crisis, adding a new $3 billion credit facility an issuing notes worth $4 billion. The company reports it now has access to $14 billion in cash and credit. The strong liquidity has allowed the company to maintain its dividend, which it declared on May 5 at 81 cents per common share. ENB dividend yield is 7.4%, a strong return when compared to the average dividend, just about 2%, found among S&P-listed companies.

Evercore ISI analyst Durgesh Chopra is bullish on the stock, noting “Perhaps not previously fully appreciated by the majority of US based equity investors, ENB offers surprisingly little sensitivity to volume fluctuation and overall supply dynamics of Western Canadian heavy and light production… ENB is set to emerge post COVID in a much better position. It has streamlined ownership as well as its portfolio and paid down debt. We expect ENB to trade at a premium…”

The analyst gives ENB shares a Buy rating, with a $55 price target indicating a robust 82% upside potential for the coming year. (To watch Chopra’s track record, click here)

Wall Street agrees that ENB is a buying proposition. The stock has a Strong Buy analyst consensus, based on 10 Buy and only 3 Holds. Enbridge shares are selling for $30.16, and the $42.06 average price target suggests it has room for 39.5% growth this year. (See Enbridge stock analysis on TipRanks)