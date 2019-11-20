These 3 “Strong Buy” Healthcare Stocks Have 40% Upside — Or More, Says Cowen

The world’s population is getting older, rapidly. According to the United Nations, the fastest-growing age group across the world is adults aged 65 and older, with it predicting one out of every six people will be 65 or older by 2050. This means that the age group will make up 16% of the world’s total population, 9% higher than it was in 2011, with this figure expected to be larger in North Africa and Europe.

To this end, investors are looking for ways to capitalize on the growing opportunity within the healthcare space. In order to pinpoint the most compelling opportunities capable of delivering handsome returns through 2020 and beyond, we turned to the seasoned pros from investing firm Cowen & Co.

Using TipRanks.com, we were able to get the full scoop on 3 healthcare stocks that the firm’s top rated analysts are picking. If it wasn’t enough that each has received enough Street Support over the last three months to achieve a “Strong Buy” consensus rating, all of the names boast impressive upside potential. We’re talking more than 45% here.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

BioMarin is best known for developing innovative therapies to meet the needs of patients with orphan disease, a group of diseases that affects less than 200,000 people in the U.S. The group includes cystic fibrosis, Lou Gehrig's disease, Tourette's syndrome as well as several others.

Even though shares have experienced some rockiness year-to-date, 5-star Cowen analyst Phil Nadeau reminds investors that BMRN has demonstrated portfolio-wide progress. Its Naglazyme drug remains the only treatment option for the 1,000 people with MPS-VI, an inherited life-threatening disease caused by a deficiency of the enzyme normally required for the breakdown of certain complex carbohydrates known as glycosaminoglycans (GAGs). According to the analyst’s forecasts, the drug could generate revenue of $470 million in 2024, up from $346 million in 2018.

The biotech isn’t stopping there. During BMRN’s recent investor R&D day, the company announced that data from its extended Phase 2 trial of Vosoritide, its drug designed to treat Achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder, suggested positive results in terms of efficacy. As management pointed out that the results can most likely be replicated, it’s no wonder Nadeau is excited. “We are optimistic for success in the Phase 3 study and we think that should the Phase 2 profile be replicated, this would drive wide and rapid adoption,” he commented.

With substantial steps forward for its hemophilia A treatment and its gene therapies for PKU and HAE, Nadeau concludes that BMRN is a Buy. Not to mention the analyst’s $150 price target indicates that shares could double in the next twelve months. (To watch Nadeau’s track record, click here)

In general, the rest of the Street also likes what it's seeing. 11 Buy ratings and 3 Holds assigned in the last three months amount to a 'Strong Buy' ranking. Additionally, the $109 average price target brings the upside potential to 40%.

SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE)

SAGE wants to offer better treatment options for patients with neuropsychiatric disorders such as postpartum depression (PPD) and major depressive disorder (MDD). While results from its most recent quarter failed to impress, Cowen thinks that there’s plenty of room for growth here.