3 “Strong Buy” Micro-Cap Stocks That Offer Attractive Returns

If you are looking to hit a home run in the stock market, the NASDAQ Composite is a good place to start. The index is home to surging technology, internet, and biotech stocks. Despite the adverse effects from COVID-19, the index is up 25% over the past year, and recently hit a new all-time high.

Now comes the hard part. How are investors supposed to determine which stocks are poised to take off? Will the current winners continue climbing, or will new high-flyers emerge? Finding the next big one is challenging to say the least. On top of this, there are numerous and sometimes conflicting investing strategies to consider.

Bearing this in mind, Wall Street analysts can provide some inspiration. The experts possess extensive knowledge about the stocks they cover, and offer insights on compelling names that don’t always get the same attention as other heavyweights.

To this end, we used TipRanks’ database to pinpoint three micro-cap stocks that have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Not to mention each boasts excellent upside potential. We’re talking about over 120% here.

Immunic, Inc. (IMUX)

The first stock on our list is New York-based Immunic, a pharmaceutical company developing drugs to treat chronic autoimmune, inflammatory and viral diseases, with its market cap landing at only $182.9 million.

The company’s lead prospect is IMU-838, an orally-dosed DHODH (an enzyme in humans that is encoded by the DHODH gene on chromosome 16) inhibitor. IMU-838 is currently being tested in four Phase 2 studies for multiple indications including COVID-19. Other promising drugs that Immunic is developing include IMU-935, a treatment for autoimmune diseases and MU-856, a treatment for gastrointestinal disorders.

On June 15, Immunic announced that the first patients in its Phase 2 CALVID-1 clinical trial of IMU-838 in COVID-19 had been dosed. Ladenburg Thalmann analyst Matthew Kaplan explained, “The CALVID-1 study is a prospective, multicenter (10-35 centers in Germany, USA, and half a dozen European countries), randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind Phase 2 clinical trial in approximately 230 patients with moderate COVID-19, and will evaluate efficacy, safety, and tolerability of IMU-838.”

The development marked an important milestone in advancing the candidate. Commenting on this, Kaplan stated, “An interim analysis is planned after 200 patients have completed treatment, which could lead to an expansion to a confirmatory Phase 3 trial with an adaptive trial design…We are encouraged by the preclinical data and clinical plan and look forward to future updates.”

Speaking to the strength of Immunic’s other possible catalysts, Kaplan noted, “We also believe the earlier stage pipeline programs (IMU-935 and IMU-856) provide for significant additional potential upside.”

Based on all of the above, Kaplan reiterated his Buy recommendation. He also has a $50 price target on the stock, which indicates significant upside potential of 307%. (To watch Kaplan’s track record, click here)

All in all, other analysts agree with Kaplan. 3 Buys and no Holds or Sells add up to a Strong Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the $51 average price target, which is more aggressive than Kaplan’s, represents a huge 315% potential increase from the share price of $12.30. (See Immunic stock analysis on TipRanks)