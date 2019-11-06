3 ‘Strong Buy’ Payment Stocks from Oppenheimer’s Top Analyst

The corps of Wall Street stock analysts numbers in the thousands, but at the top stand a select few, those analysts with the experience and savvy to pull together the facts and discern the probable path of the markets. You can find these top analysts, the best of the best, at TipRanks Top 25 Analysts, a list of the Street’s top performing stock watchers.

Among these top analysts, there is a standout. Glenn Greene, ranked #3 overall, is also the top analyst from Oppenheimer, the New York City-based investment bank. The big Wall Street firms are also rated at TipRanks, and Oppenheimer holds the #4 spot among the Top Research firms. This combination of a top individual rating with a top institutional rating gives extra weight to Greene’s stock ratings.

In the last two weeks, Greene has applied his expertise to the major players in the payment processing sector. Let's take a closer look:

Mastercard (MA)

We’ll start with Mastercard, by market cap, at $271.4 billion, the second largest credit card company in the world. Strictly speaking, MA is not truly a credit card company; it’s a payment processor. The actual cards are issued by banks or other financial institutions, and branded with Mastercard’s logo. Mastercard, the parent company, collects royalties on the logo and branding use, as well as buyer and seller transaction fees every time such a card is swiped.

It’s a solid and profitable business model, as evidenced by Mastercard’s appreciation since the market bottomed last December. MA shares are up 42.6% year-to-date, far outperforming the broader markets. For comparison, the S&P 500 gain this year is 22.7%. In its Q3 earnings, reported late last month, MA showed an EPS of $2.15 against a forecast of $2.01, and reported a 14% yearly increase in gross dollar volume of transactions, to $1.7 trillion.

Greene noted, “Mastercard delivered strong 3Q19 results with ~16% CC revenue growth and EPS of $2.15... MA modestly increased core FY19 guidance, which now anticipates the high end of low-teens CC revenue growth... We update our estimates to reflect strong quarterly results and now estimate ~18% EPS growth in FY19, which anticipates continued solid broad-based volume momentum.” Greene’s $312 price target on MA suggests an upside potential of 16% to the stock.

Greene is not the only analyst giving MA some love. The shares have a unanimous analyst consensus of Strong Buy, based on 18 recent buy ratings. The average price target of $316 represents a 17% upside from the share price of $269. (See Mastercard stock analysis on TipRanks)