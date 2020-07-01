3 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Explosive Upside Ahead

What to make of the markets today? We just wrapped up the second quarter, and the S&P 500 registered its best quarter in 70 years, gaining 20%. It was even more impressive as the gains came on the rebound from the worst losses since the Great Depression. We’ve had recessionary pressures thanks to COVID-19, and the sudden burst of positive sentiment, as it became clear that this time, there really is pent-up demand after a collapse.

Looking at the historical pattern of stock market performance following bearish quarters, SunTrust Robinson chief market strategist Keith Lerner sees reason for continued optimism.

“The weight of the evidence in our work still suggests that we are in a bull market… While the fits and starts in the economy and other factors will likely lead to periodic market setbacks, our work suggests this bull market continues to earn the benefit of the doubt, and we retain a positive 12-month outlook,” Lerner noted.

Lerner has backed up by some solid data – and not just the S&P’s past performance patterns. In May, we saw jobs surge as states began to reopen and people went back to work. Retail sales bounced back over 8%, and durable goods orders, a key metric for industrial activity, jumped 15%. With June’s data due out over the course of the coming week, investors are hoping for more good news.

In the meantime, for investors seeking the highest possible upside, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three penny stocks whose potential starts at 105%. These are stocks priced below $5 per share, so even a small gain in absolute terms can translate to a huge percentage gain in share value.

Kaleyra (KLR)

We’ll start with a cloud computing company, Kaleyra. This company offers cloud-based communications platforms, including SMS, voice calling, and data insights, through SaaS model. Kaleyra entered the NYSE last year, after it was purchased by GigCapital in a Silicon Valley acquisition move. The combined entity took on the Kaleyra name.

The coronavirus crisis pushed Kaleyra’s earnings negative in Q1, after the company saw a net profit the quarter before. It’s important to note that Kaleyra is heavily involved in the European market, and its European operations are based in the northern Italian city of Milan, in a region that was hit harder than most by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company was able to use the crisis to its advantage, offering free texting services to Italian EMS services. It was a smart move that generated goodwill, an important offset to the grim quarterly earnings. Quarterly revenues were a different story. The top line sales hit $33.6 million in Q1, up 21% year-over-year.

With a price tag of $3.95 per share, analysts believe that now is the time to pull the trigger.

Oppenheimer’s 5-star analyst Timothy Horan sees Kaleyra with a clear path forward as the pandemic begins to ebb. Horan writes, “The company's … platform is well-positioned for a number of secular trends that have been accelerated by COVID-19: 1) cloud adoption and digital transformations embed more communications into workflows and applications, 2) growing mobile usage as the number of LTE smartphones more than doubles over the next four years, and 3) increased personalization and automated interaction with customers/ users across every industry.”

"KLR should gain market share in the fast-growing CPaaS sector with its trusted-partner focus. The key is gaining traction with US customers and selling higher value voice/applications. With a below-$200M market cap, we consider the company speculative, appropriate for high-risk-tolerant investors. Positively, Kaleyra has landed world-class customers recently—Facebook, AT&T, Amazon— and we expect major financial services companies soon," the top analyst concluded.

To this end, Horan rates KLR a Buy rating along with a $12 price target. His target suggests an impressive 204% upside potential for the coming year. (To watch Horan’s track record, click here)

The analyst consensus on KLR, a Strong Buy, is unanimous, with all four recent reviews giving the stock a thumbs up. On top of this, KLR's $13.25 average price target implies a hefty upside of 235%. (See KLR stock analysis on TipRanks)