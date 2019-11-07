3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Bloggers Are Betting On

TipRanks doesn’t just rate the Wall Street analysts – the platform's advanced natural language algorithms reviews over 12,000 financial bloggers, too. TipRanks applies the same methodology to the bloggers as it does to the financial analysts, reviewing their recommendations for success and return rate, so that you’ll know whose advice has proven reliable. And what's better than combining the wisdom of both financial bloggers and the Street?

Using TipRanks powerful Stock Screener tool, we scanned for stocks which have a Very Bullish sentiment from top bloggers and a Strong Buy consensus rating from top analysts. These are the best-performing analysts who consistently outperform the market based on their success rate and average return per rating. Let’s take a closer look:

Cigna Corporation (CI)

While not a household name, Cigna is a huge player in the US health insurance market. It’s a major provider for both the Medicare and Medicaid markets, offering health, life, and accident insurance policies. In late summer of last year, Cigna shareholders approved a deal for the company to acquire Express Scripts, giving Cigna leg into the lucrative Pharmacy Benefits Management market.

In its recent Q3 report the company beat the forecasts handily. Revenues came in at $35.83 billion for the quarter, 5% better than expected and far above the year-ago quarterly figure of $11.5 billion. EPS was $4.54, against a $4.37 forecast. That was a positive surprise of 3.8%.

In a recent article, 5-star blogger Thomas Lott made four key points about Cigna, explaining his bullish stance on the stock: “Fundamentals at Cigna are as strong as ever, with the company expected to grow EPS by 18% this year and about 10% next year… Despite that, the stock trades at an historic low multiple at 9x… The CEO recently bought 5mm of stock in the open market… The overhang, a potential Medicare For All bill, is an extremely unlikely event, and maybe already priced into the stock.”

4-star Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette agrees that Cigna is a buying proposition. He writes, “Cigna continues to leverage its strength in controlling medical costs, continues to gain market share in the commercial business and returns to industry growth in Medicare.” Getting into more detail, Valiquette describes the upside case as reflecting “a more favorable medical cost trend outlook and higher than expected share gains in the commercial segment.” He maintains his $207 price target, implying an upside of 13%. (To watch Valiquette's track record, click here)

All in all, based on the word of the Street, Cigna is one of Wall Street's favorite stocks, considering TipRanks shows a unanimous bullish vote from all 8 analysts polled in the last 3 months. With a solid return potential of about 20%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $221.43. (See Cigna price targets and analyst ratings on TipRanks)

Facebook (FB)

Facebook has grown from an idea in a college dorm room to a $56 billion company in just 15 years, an impressive performance that very few other companies come close to matching. While it hasn’t got the longevity of Apple or Microsoft, or the sales reach of Amazon, Facebook has changed the way that we interact with each other online, in ways that are still reverberating through society. Love it or hate it, you are almost certainly reached by it.