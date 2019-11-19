3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Heavily Discounted

Buy low, and sell high. That’s old wisdom, but it’s stayed with us through the ages because it’s a sure way to grow your money. In the stock market, of course, buying low is the easy part. There are plenty stocks out there priced at a discount – sometimes by the company’s design, sometimes by the vagaries of economic life. In either case, the real trick to investing is finding the discounted stocks that are primed for strong growth – those are the ones that will bring in profitable returns.

We’ve used TipRanks’ Stock Screener to sort through more than 6,300 publicly traded companies, and picked a profile for mid-cap stocks primed to gain: a high upside and Strong Buy consensus rating, but combined with recent losses that have left each of them trading well below peak price. Let’s dive in.

Cimarex Energy Company (XEC)

Starting in the energy sector, Cimarex is a hydrocarbon exploration company based out of Denver, Colorado. The company engages in oil and gas exploration and drilling in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. Cimarex controls over 591 million barrels oil equivalent, of which 45% is natural gas and the rest is split between natural gas liquid and petroleum. Last year, Cimarex average production stood at 222,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Oil and gas bring in serious money, and even a small industry player like Cimarex sees nearly $2 billion in annual revenue and $490 million in net profits. In the Q3 earnings report released earlier this month, with EPS, at 91 cents, missing the forecasts, while the revenues of $582 million beating the estimates by 2%. Overall, XEC posted both EPS and revenue year-over-year declines.

The main driver of the decline was the current low-price regime in oil and gas markets. Production was actually up, and benefitting from increases in operational efficiency. XEC reported a 68.5 thousand barrel per day increase in total production, and a $3.34 per barrel of oil equivalent drop in production expenses. Prices, however, fell more and faster than production and efficiencies posts gains, with realized prices down 52% in natural gas and 10% in crude oil.

The drops in realized prices, EPS, and revenues this year have pushed XEC shares down by nearly 45% year-to-date. This opens buying opportunities, however, as far as Wall Street’s analysts are concerned.

Writing from UBS, Lloyd Byrne described the quarterly results as "solid," based on the revenue beat and the efficiency gains, and expects to see it reflect in improved free cash flow next year. His $78 price target suggests an impressive 67% upside.

Jeanine Wai, of Barclays, also noted the efficiencies, and wrote of the company, "Once again XEC pulled forward activity during the quarter... Since we think efficiencies continue to trend well, we initially anticipated that XEC would again pull forward wells in Q4'19 providing an upward bias to production… We like the discipline and think that XEC's anticipated 44 net wells waiting on completion at YE'19 provides good optionality for operational momentum heading into 2020 should commodity prices/costs ultimately allow for it." Wai gives XEC an $81 price target and a 73% upside.

All in all, TipRanks shows a large amount of bulls liking the odds on this oil stock. Out of 6 analysts polled in the last 3 months, 5 are bullish on Cimarex Energy stock, while only one playing it safe on the sidelines. Importantly, the 12-month average price target of $70.17 suggests a nearly 55% upside potential from where the stock is currently trading.