3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Investment Firm B. Riley FBR Recommends

To everything turn, turn, turn.

There is a season earn, earn, earn.

So the song almost goes. With earnings season in full swing, eagle eyed market watchers are looking for opportunities amongst the deluge of reports. With this in mind, we decided to take a look at three stocks investment firm B. Riley FBR thinks are about to provide investors with some solid upside. Importantly, according to TipRanks -- a Financial Accountability Engine that measures and ranks analysts based on their performance -- all 3 are currently Strong Buys.

Let's dive in:

Celsius Holdings (CELH)

Energy drink maker Celsius Holdings will release third-quarter results Thursday, and analysts’ consensus estimates anticipate Q3 revenue of $18.3 million, while staying on target of $100 million revenue for the full year. Following on from a record 2Q revenues of $16.1 million, over 70% more than the same quarter last year, and an increase of gross profit by 70%, expectations are high.

Celsius’s end game is to become a leading global brand, and as part of its expansion strategy, it recently acquired Nordic wellness company, Func Food. Apart from offering a new distribution platform for Europe, the acquisition is valued way below revenue multiple and will provide immediate accretion to shareholders. This follows the August launch of BCAA, a new post workout product line, further continuing Celsius’s expansion.

B.Riley FBR’s analyst Jeff Van Sinderen thinks demand for the company's product is growing, noting, “We continue to believe that, with enthusiastic consumer adoption and products that remain differentiated in the marketplace, CELH is positioned to continue to capture market share from legacy energy drinks… With more resources going into the North American segment and opportunity for incremental revenue through category expansion, strong opportunity to grow the EU business that is now under the company’s direct control and the company on track to post rapid growth in FY19 with potential to accelerate in FY20.”

The analyst suggests that if everything goes as planned, buy-rated CELH will be a $10 stock in the next 12 months, implying well over 170% return. (To watch Sinderen's track record, click here)

Over the last three months, CELH stock has received 3 "buy" ratings, with no "hold" or "sell" ratings. As a result, the stock has a ‘Strong Buy’ analyst consensus rating. These analysts believe (on average) that the stock has big upside potential of over 170% from the current share price. This would take CELH from $3.56 all the way to $9.67. (See Celsius stock analysis on TipRanks)

Quantum (QMCO)

Video storage specialist, Quantum, reports its fiscal second-quarter earnings today after market closes. Quantum provides high streaming performance for video and rich media applications, alongside large-scale low-cost data protection.

The company’s product line has been continually expanding, and now includes StorNext, its award-winning file system, F-Series, a new line of NVMe storage arrays, and its removable storage systems R-Series, amongst others. It also recently announced its new line of storage-as-a-service offering, Quantum Distributed Cloud Services.

The enterprise storage sector is crowded, including big name players such as DELL, IBM, and ORCL vying for market share, but B.Riley FBR’s 5-star analyst Craig Ellis thinks Quantum has strong long-term fundamental and stock upside potential. As a result, the analyst reiterated a Buy rating on QMCO stock along with a $7.25 price target, which implies about of 17% from current levels.