3 Strong Performers That Have Beaten the Market

Shareholders of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI), PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) and Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw the value of their shares increase significantly in recent years, outperforming the S&P 500 Index. The share price of the benchmark index for the U.S. market ($4,468.00 as of Aug. 13) has grown 32% over the past year and 57% over the past three years through Aug. 13.





Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for these stocks, indicating expectations for higher share prices in the coming years.

Logitech International SA

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) is a Swiss designer and producer of a variety of consumer electronics products for computing, gaming, music, video and other digital platforms.

The company provides technologies that enable people to benefit from the countless applications and immense content that is available on the internet. As technology progresses and becomes more widespread, there will continue to be a growing demand for Logitech's offerings.

Shares of Logitech International SA have risen 42% over the past year and 130% over the past three years through Aug. 13.

Logitech International SA has paid dividends over the years observed, and currently distributes an annual cash dividend of 0.873 Swiss Francs (approximately $0.95) per common share for a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.81% and a forward dividend yield of 0.90% as of Aug. 13.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10 to the company, which is driven by a high Altman Z-Score of 10.69 and a Piotroski F-Score of 8 out of 9, indicating very healthy financial conditions.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 8 out of 10, indicating that the company generates higher returns from the operation of its business.

The stock was trading at around $107.59 per share at close on Aug. 13 for a market capitalization of $18.04 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-book ratio of 7.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $124.84 per share.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) is a Brazilian provider of financial technology solutions and services to micro, small and medium-sized merchants in Brazil and internationally.

The future for the business is also positive as the increase of trading opportunities globally will encourage the adoption of innovative financial solutions.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd have climbed 43% over the past year and 120% over the past three years through Aug. 13.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd has not paid dividends in the observed years.

Regarding the financial strength of the company, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 7 out of 10. The company has a low amount of debt of nearly $50 million when compared to total funds of $1.2 billion available in cash on hand and equivalents. Also, an Altman Z-Score of 6.51 indicates the company is stable and not at risk of bankruptcy in the near future.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 5 out of 10, suggesting that the company's operations are generating more profits than what they cost.

The stock closed at $58.82 per share on Aug. 13 for a market capitalization of $19.34 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 85.49, a price-book ratio of 11.28 and a price-sales ratio of 21.07, suggesting it is not cheap.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average price target of approximately $68.10 per share.

Novavax Inc

Novavax Inc (NASDAQ:NVAX) is a Gaithersburg, Maryland-based late-stage biotech developer of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases.

The company is working to develop candidate vaccines against the Covid-19 virus that will be effective against the variants as much as the original strain.

Shares of Novavax Inc have increased 59% over the past year and 809% over the past three years through Aug. 13.

During the period in question, Novavax Inc has not paid dividends.

In terms of financial strength, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 4 out of 10 to the company's balance sheet. The Piotroski F-Score of 4 out of 9 and Altman Z-Score of 4.12 indicate that the financial situation is healthy and typical for a stable company.

In terms of profitability, GuruFocus has assigned a score of 2 out of 10, indicating that the operating activities are not producing a return yet. The operating and net income margins, as well as returns on total assets, total equity and total capital, are in red territory, as the company is still in the development stage.

The stock was trading at $257.27 per share at close on Aug. 13 for a market capitalization of $19.16 billion.

The price-book ratio is 24.66 and the price-sales ratio is 14.61.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average price target of $264.20 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

