3 Strong Performers to Consider

Shareholders of Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL), Gold Fields Ltd (NYSE:GFI) and Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have witnessed their stock prices outperform the S&P 500 index significantly in recent years. The index increased by 6.3% over the past year, 31.2% over the past three years and 53.1% over the past five years through July 6.

These stocks have also received optimistic recommendation ratings from sell-side analysts on Wall Street, which means that their share prices are predicted to go on performing well.





Apple Inc

Shares of Apple Inc have returned 87% over the past year, 160% over the past three years and 205% over the past five years through July 6, outperforming the S&P 500 by 80.7%, 128.8% and 151.9%, respectively.

The U.S. electronic devices giant has also paid quarterly dividends over the years in question. On May 14, Apple paid a quarterly cash dividend of 82 cents per common share, which represented a 6.5% increase from the previous distribution. The quarterly payment generates a trailing 12-month dividend yield of 0.84% and a forward dividend yield of 0.88% as of July 6.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 6 out of 10 for the company's financial strength and the highest rating of 10 out of 10 for its profitability.

The stock price was trading at around $373.85 per share at close on July 6 for a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a price-book ratio of 20.61. These ratios indicate that the stock is not cheap.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued an overweight recommendation rating for this stock.

Gold Fields Ltd

Shares of Gold Fields Ltd have returned 76.24% over the past year, 175% over the past three years and 211.7% over the past five years through July 6, outperforming the S&P 500 by 70%, 143.8% and 158.6%, respectively.

The South African gold mining company has also paid variable semi-annual dividends over the years in question. On March 26, the company paid a semi-annual dividend of 6 cents per common share, which produces a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 1.03% as of July 6.

GuruFocus assigned a positive rating of 5 out of 10 to the company's financial strength and 6 out of 10 to its profitability.

The stock price traded at around $9.57 per share at close on July 6 for a market capitalization of $8.53 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 58.76 and a price-book ratio of 3.35. These ratios suggest that the stock is not trading cheaply.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock.

Huazhu Group Ltd

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd gained 8.2% over the past year, 81.2% over the past three years and 563.3% over the past five years through July 6, outperforming the S&P 500 index by 2%, 50% and 510.2%, respectively.

The Chinese operator of hotels in the People's Republic of China has also paid annual dividends over the observed years. On Feb. 5, the company paid an annual cash dividend of 34 cents per common share, which was in line with the previous distribution. The distribution produces a trailing 12-month and forward dividend yield of 0.92% as of July 6.

GuruFocus assigned a low score of 3 out of 10 to the company's financial strength rating but a high score of 8 out of 10 to the profitability rating.

The stock price traded at around $36.55 per share at close on July 6 for a market capitalization of $10.85 billion.

The stock has a price-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a price-book ratio of 14.65. These ratios suggest that the stock is not at its cheapest.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for the stock.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.





