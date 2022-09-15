3 students arrested in connection to bomb threat on ASU Tempe campus

ASU Police arrested three suspects believed to be involved in Monday's robbery near the Polytechnic campus in Mesa.

Three students were arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of multiple buildings at the Arizona State University Tempe campus, according to ASU police.

Lukas Patton, 18, Peter Fraenkel, 18, and Trevor Benoit, 21, were all arrested on charges of offenses against public order, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Mugshot Registry.

At around 10 p.m. on Monday, ASU police said they received multiple bomb threats on campus, and moved to evacuate the Memorial Union, the Hassayampa residence hall and the Barrett Residential Complex.

ASU police spokesman Adam Wolfe said that K-9 units from ASU, Tempe and Chandler police were brought in to inspect all of the facilities, which took several hours. Following the search, police concluded that no items of concern were found. Everything was cleared at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Wolfe said that an investigation continued into the source of the threats, and it was later determined that they originated from the social media platform Yik Yak. Police were then able to develop suspects, who were taken into custody.

Wolfe said that two of the suspects were taken into custody Tuesday and the other was taken into custody Wednesday. All three were booked on a felony charge of interference/disruption of an educational institution, and four misdemeanor charges of offenses of public order, according to the ASU police Twitter account.

