3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says

FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi.

The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

Coldwater Police are handling the case.

The firearms have been secured, officials said.

Check back for updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: