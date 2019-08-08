3 New Studies That Will Make You Feel Hopeful About the Future of Alzheimer's Disease

Right now, there is no treatment to slow down the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, and nothing that can cure it. So if you or a loved one were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, it’s understandable if you’re feeling a bit helpless. But there is some good news: As we speak, there is so much research happening in the world of Alzheimer’s. Scientists around the globe are studying ways to diagnose the condition earlier and treat it more effectively.

As with any new research, we don’t know for sure if or how these developments will make their way to patients. But sometimes, it just feels good to know the progress that’s being made — and remind yourself that you aren’t alone in this fight. There’s a whole scientific community out there that has your back.

Read on to learn more about three promising new research developments that suggest a brighter future is ahead for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their families.

1. A new blood test may be up to 94% accurate at identifying early Alzheimer’s brain changes.

One of the most challenging aspects of Alzheimer’s is that a diagnosis typically doesn’t happen until symptoms start to appear, and by then the disease may be too advanced to treat. So many researchers are focusing on finding a way to diagnose the condition earlier. In a study published in the journal Neurology last month, researchers revealed that they created a blood test that was 94% accurate in recognizing brain changes consistent with early Alzheimer’s disease.

The test measures the amount of two proteins, called a-beta 42 and a-beta 40, in the blood. In Alzheimer’s, these proteins start sticking together to form abnormal “plaques,” which lead to Alzheimer’s symptoms. So if the test finds less of these proteins circulating in the blood, that means more plaques are forming in the brain and thus a greater chance Alzheimer’s is developing.

Scientists tested for these proteins, and also combined those results with other factors like genetics and age. The results were then compared to an imaging test to see activity throughout your body called a positron emission tomography (PET) scan and cerebrospinal fluid samples that can also measure these protein levels. Comparing the methods found the same amount of proteins 94% of the time.

Scientists also found that people who had PET scans that were negative for Alzheimer’s at the start of the study, but blood tests that were positive for Alzheimer’s, had a 15-times higher risk of having a positive PET scan by the end of the study four years later. This means the blood test may be more sensitive to picking up Alzheimer’s earlier than existing methods.

The blood test still needs more research, but it could allow more people to be tested for early signs of Alzheimer’s. PET scans and taking samples of cerebrospinal fluid are expensive and time-consuming, not to mention invasive. With a simple blood test to catch the disease earlier, it can provide more time to try different treatments and coping strategies to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s.

2. A vaccine designed to protect people with Down syndrome from developing Alzheimer’s shows promise.

Alzheimer’s disease is particularly common among people with Down syndrome. People with Down syndrome have an extra copy of chromosome 21, which carries a gene called APP. This gene produces amyloid precursor protein which, if produced in large quantities, leads to the formation of clumps, or “plaques,” in the brain that are characteristic of Alzheimer’s. About 50% of people with Down syndrome develop Alzheimer’s disease.

A clinical trial is testing the safety and efficacy of a vaccine specifically for people with Down syndrome that stimulates the immune system to produce antibodies that prevent proteins from forming plaques. So far, researchers say the trial is promising, with results indicating fewer plaques formed after using the vaccine, and memory improved. In addition to helping fewer people with Down syndrome develop Alzheimer’s, the research could help unlock new treatment methods for the general Alzheimer’s population.