3 suffer minor injuries, including 2 officers, in Huber Heights police chase

Oct. 28—A crash during a police chase injured three people, including two Huber Heights police officers, Wednesday night.

The third person injured was a woman driving another vehicle that wasn't involved in the chase, according to the police department. All three suffered minor injuries.

The pursuit started after Huber Heights officers attempted to a stop a reckless driving on Harshmanville Road at Pepper Drive. The driver reportedly refused to pull over, prompting the pursuit. The chase continue west on Needmore Road toward Wagner Ford Road in Harrison Twp., where the officer lost control of his cruiser after hitting a concrete median, according to police.

The cruiser went left of center and hit a vehicle head-on that was traveling east on Needmore Road. The suspect vehicle continued and has not been caught.

Huber Heights detectives are handling the criminal investigation and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information on the criminal investigation should call Detective Hogue at 937-237-3594.

