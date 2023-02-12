3 suspected gang members arrested, guns and drugs seized by police

Three people are facing gang-related charges after police searched an apartment in Thomaston.

On Monday, Feb. 6, the Thomaston Police Department Special Response Team executed a search warrant at Thomaston Gardens Apartments, located at 109 W. County Road.

Police had been receiving numerous complaints about suspected gang members hanging around the apartment complex, displaying firearms, selling drugs, flashing gang signs, and threatening other Thomaston Gardens residents.

During their search of the apartment, police recovered over a pound of marijuana, as well as packaging material used for sales, a stolen Glock pistol, and a Draco AK-47.

Three people in the apartment were arrested.

Police did not identify the suspected gang members.

Their investigation is ongoing and more arrests may be pending.

If you have any information about drug or gang-related activity in the Thomaston area, police ask that you contact Sgt. Matt Allen with the Upson County Narcotics Task Force at 706-741-6034.

