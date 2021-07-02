5 suspected rebels, Indian soldier killed in Kashmir

Kashmiris gather outside a house damaged in a gunbattle in the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, June 29, 2021. Hours after arresting a rebel commander, police Tuesday said he was killed during a crossfire with another militant in the disputed city's region's main city. (AP Photo/Dar Yasin)
·2 min read

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Five suspected rebels and an army soldier were killed in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday, officials said, as violence in the disputed region has increased in recent weeks.

The gunfight erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip that militants were present in a village in southern Pulwama district late Thursday, police said.

Five militants were killed in Friday's firefight, police said in a statement and Inspector-General Vijay Kumar called the operation a “big success.” An Indian soldier wounded overnight died in a military hospital.

Government forces have stepped up operations against anti-India rebels in the region, which is divided between India and Pakistan and both nuclear-armed rivals claim the territory in its entirety. Suspected militants have also carried out attacks on police and in one case killed two family members of a police official.

On Wednesday, Indian police said government forces killed three suspected militants in a gunbattle and recovered a rifle and two pistols. However, family members of one of the slain men said that 17-year-old Zakir Bashir was picked up from home, killed in custody and then presented as a militant who died fighting.

Police insisted that the teenager had joined rebel ranks “just a few days before he was eliminated.”

Last week, suspected militants barged into the home of a low-ranking police official and fatally shot him along with his wife and their daughter. On June 22, assailants shot and killed a police intelligence officer in the region’s main city of Srinagar. Police blamed militants.

India’s military last week said it thwarted a major threat when it intercepted two drones flying over an army base in the region’s Jammu area, a day after suspected explosives-laden drones were used to attack an air base there.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989, seeking to unite the territory, either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country.

New Delhi insists the Kashmir militancy is Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. Pakistan denies the charge, and most Kashmiris consider it a legitimate struggle. Tens of thousands of civilians, rebels and government forces have been killed in the conflict.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • C.Africa lashes UN report of abuses by Russian personnel, military

    The Central African Republic on Wednesday dismissed as "slanderous" allegations by UN experts who said government troops and Russian military personnel had committed rights abuses.

  • Boy Scouts Strike Bankruptcy Deal With Major Abuse-Victims Groups

    The youth organization is offering up to $850 million out of its own asset holdings and signing over insurance rights to a compensation trust that would administer survivors’ claims and distribute payments, according to court documents.

  • White House reports 56% of hires are women, pay gap narrowed

    President Joe Biden has filled about 56% of his senior White House staff positions with women, including about 36% who come from racially and-or ethnically diverse backgrounds, according the White House. The Biden administration published the gender and pay analysis of its staff on Thursday as it delivered a required annual report to Congress listing the title and salary of every White House office employee. The administration said the data shows it is “the most diverse administration in history" and also has only a narrow pay gap between men and women on staff.

  • USD/INR: Rupee Hit Weakest Since April 26; Downside Risks Remain

    The Indian rupee hit its weakest since April 26, depreciating by over 18 paise against the US dollar in early morning trade Friday amid weakness in domestic equity markets.

  • Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts suffer huge declines in membership

    America’s most iconic youth organizations – the Boy Scouts of America and the Girl Scouts of the USA – have been jolted by unprecedented one-year drops in membership, due partly to the pandemic, and partly to social trends that have been shrinking their ranks for decades. Court records show membership has fallen further since then, to about 762,000. The Girl Scouts say their youth membership fell by nearly 30%, from about 1.4 million in 2019- 2020 to just over 1 million this year.

  • H&M: Fashion giant sees China sales slump after Xinjiang boycott

    Western brands were recently hit by a backlash in China over statements on Xinjiang and the Uyghurs.

  • Euro 2020 crowds driving rise in COVID-19 infections, says WHO

    Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in host cities are driving the current rise in coronavirus infections in Europe, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Thursday. A 10-week decline in new coronavirus infections across the region has come to an end and a new wave of infections is inevitable if football fans and others drop their guard, according to WHO. Last week, the number of new cases rose by 10%, driven by mixing of crowds in Euro 2020 host cities, travel and easing of social restrictions, WHO said.

  • Nancy Pelosi says Liz Cheney will be the lone Republican on January 6 committee

    Rep. Liz Cheney has become a pariah in the GOP for refusing to echo former President Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election.

  • 72 units of Central Florida condo complex deemed unsafe, residents relocated

    Walkways at risk of collapsing could pose a threat at the Kissimmee complex, officials warned a week after a condo building near Miami Beach partially collapsed.

  • Qualcomm's new CEO eyes dominance in the laptop markets

    Qualcomm Inc's new chief thinks that by next year his company will have just the chip for laptop makers wondering how they can compete with Apple Inc, which last year introduced laptops using a custom-designed central processor chip that boasts longer battery life. Longtime processor suppliers Intel Corp and Advanced Micro Devices have no chips as energy efficient as Apple's. Qualcomm Chief Executive Cristiano Amon told Reuters on Thursday he believes his company can have the best chip on the market, with help from a team of chip architects who formerly worked on the Apple chip but now work at Qualcomm. In his first interview since taking the top job at San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, Amon also said the company is also counting on revenue growth from China to power its core smartphone chip business despite political tensions.

  • Russia rejects renewing aid from Iraq to Syria's northeast

    Russia’s U.N. ambassador on Wednesday called a proposal to reopen a border crossing from Iraq to Syria’s northeast for delivering humanitarian aid “a non-starter.” A U.N. Security Council draft resolution proposes sending aid through both crossings, but Vassily Nebenzia said at a news conference that Russia is discussing only the possible continuation of deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing to Idlib in northwest Syria.

  • Richard Branson announces trip to space, ahead of Jeff Bezos

    Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson is aiming to beat fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos into space by nine days. The winged rocket ship will soar from New Mexico — the first carrying a full crew of company employees. It will be only the fourth trip to space for Virgin Galactic.

  • Donald Rumsfeld, Killer of 400,000 People, Dies Peacefully

    Karin Cooper/GettyThe only thing tragic about the death of Donald Rumsfeld is that it didn’t occur in an Iraqi prison. Yet that was foreordained, considering how throughout his life inside the precincts of American national security, Rumsfeld escaped the consequences of decisions he made that ensured a violent, frightening end for hundreds of thousands of people.An actuarial table of the deaths for which Donald Rumsfeld is responsible is difficult to assemble. In part, that’s a consequence of hi

  • Minneapolis protesters hold city council vice president 'hostage' to sign list of demands, she says

    A group of Minneapolis protesters blocked a car occupied by a councilwoman Sunday and insisted she sign a list of demands, including a motion to drop all charges against rioters in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

  • Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

    Historians rank Trump ahead of only 3 other presidents

  • Michelle MacDonald says she will appeal Minnesota Supreme Court’s suspension of her law license

    The Minnesota Supreme Court on Wednesday indefinitely suspended perennial high court candidate and West St. Paul family law attorney Michelle MacDonald over a pattern of professional misconduct. MacDonald, a Republican, cannot petition for reinstatement for four months, a penalty the Supreme Court said was appropriate for her repeated misconduct that continued even after a previous license ...

  • Gen Tsadkan Gebretensae: Ethiopia's Tigray rebel mastermind

    A former army general is leading the war against the Ethiopian government.

  • Who are the Taliban?

    The hardline Islamist group is resurgent as the US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.

  • Biden’s small gesture toward DeSantis highlighted the president’s human touch | Editorial

    The president called it “remarkable.” And, with just a touch of his hand, he showed us what “remarkable” really meant.

  • Trump exposed as prosecutors make first move in high-stakes chess game

    The charges against Allen Weisselberg might seem small fry, but the threat to people higher up the food chain is mounting Trump at the US-Mexico border on Wednesday, when Weisselberg reportedly surrendered to authorities. The charges represent the start of a process that could crack the secretive Trump empire wide open. Photograph: Reuters Michael Cohen sounded giddy on the latest episode of his podcast, Mea Culpa. Allen Weisselberg, a key lieutenant to Donald Trump, Cohen’s former boss, was abo