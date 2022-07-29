3 suspected in starvation death of Odessan

Jul. 28—Three people suspected of letting a 53-year-old woman with Down Syndrome starve to death in January are now in custody facing charges.

Odessa Police Department reports show officers responded to the 6500 block of Amber Drive on Jan. 29 about a deceased person.

When officers arrived they found an "extremely underweight" Brenda Raines deceased, covered in severe bedsores and on a crib mattress that was on a floor covered in dog feces and urine, the report stated.

At the time of her death, Raines was living with three family members, Justin Raines, 30, Elvira Luera, 28, and Christine Raines Villalta Claros, 48.

According to the report, the three told officers Raines was unable to walk, speak, feed herself, bath herself or use the bathroom.

According to the report, Claros told investigators she was the sole caretaker of Raines, but if she left the home for a short time she'd have Luera take care of her. She also said she'd never leave Raines overnight.

However, investigators indicated in their report that video surveillance showed Claros left the home at 7:38 p.m. Jan. 28 and didn't return until 3:07 p.m. Jan. 29. Luera and Justin Raines told investigators they did not check on Raines at all during that time frame.

An autopsy revealed Raines starved to death and a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide, according to the report.

When interviewed again, Justin Raines and Luera told investigators Claros would leave Raines in the bedroom with the door closed frequently and would not come back for up to three days at a time, the report stated. The couple said they would sometimes feed Raines, but sometimes she'd go two days at a time without being fed.

The couple also indicated they would not change Raine's diaper or bathe her while Claros was gone, the report stated.

"They indicated the only bathing Brenda received was an occasional sponge bath from Christine," the investigators wrote in their report. "It was also advised Brenda was unable to leave her bed and no one would ever remove her from it for any reason. Brenda spent approximately three months in the filthy room on the mattress with four dogs before she ultimately died."

Story continues

The trio were arrested on suspicion of knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a disabled person, a first-degree felony.

Ector County District Attorney Dusty Gallivan said his office has received the case from OPD and is in the process of reviewing the charges.

Raines and Luera were booked into the Ector County jail. Justin Raines was released Wednesday after posting a $125,000 surety bond. Luera remained jail as of Thursday afternoon on a $100,000 surety bond.

Ector County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Danial Linley said Claros was arrested by the Houston Police Department and currently remains in custody in that county.