3 suspects accused of burglarizing Little Caesars, other businesses on the run, Henry Co. police say

Henry County police are looking for three suspects who burglarized several businesses in Stockbridge.

Authorities said on Jan 8th, two suspects smashed through the front door of a Little Caesars located on Hudson Bridge Road and took the safe.

According to officers, a third suspect waited outside at the time of the crime.

Police said the same suspects also burglarized two other businesses in the area before fleeing in a white sedan.

Anyone with information about the incident or the identification of the suspects is asked to contact Detective R. Leduc at 770-288-8254.

