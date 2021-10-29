3 suspects accused of targeting up to 20 Asian Americans in New York burglary ring are arrested

Three suspects were arrested Wednesday in Onondaga County, N.Y., in connection to a series of burglaries targeting Asian businesses and homes.



The details: Emery Kinsey, 39; Jared Donaldson, 29; and Philip Jackson, 39, have been arrested and charged in connection with the burglaries, according to Syracuse.com.



The suspects are being held without bail. A fourth suspect, Donovan Moorman, is wanted after being linked to the group through physical evidence.

The burglaries specifically targeted cash-only businesses owned by Asian Americans, including nail salons and restaurants.



The crime series: The suspects allegedly waited outside Asian-owned businesses, followed the owners home and then looted their homes or businesses when the victims would leave.



The burglaries took place over the span of five months between May and October 2021 in Onondaga County, which includes the city of Syracuse.

Close to 20 families were targeted, and losses of up to $500,000 in cash, jewelry and other items were reported.



Other Asian-owned businesses have been similarly targeted in the U.S. this year, including more than 20 restaurants in North Carolina.



Featured Image via Wikimedia Commons

