3 suspects accused of targeting up to 20 Asian Americans in New York burglary ring are arrested

Sarah Yukiko
·1 min read
In this article:
Three suspects were arrested Wednesday in Onondaga County, N.Y., in connection to a series of burglaries targeting Asian businesses and homes.

The details: Emery Kinsey, 39; Jared Donaldson, 29; and Philip Jackson, 39, have been arrested and charged in connection with the burglaries, according to Syracuse.com.

  • The suspects are being held without bail. A fourth suspect, Donovan Moorman, is wanted after being linked to the group through physical evidence.

  • The burglaries specifically targeted cash-only businesses owned by Asian Americans, including nail salons and restaurants.


The crime series: The suspects allegedly waited outside Asian-owned businesses, followed the owners home and then looted their homes or businesses when the victims would leave.

  • The burglaries took place over the span of five months between May and October 2021 in Onondaga County, which includes the city of Syracuse.

  • Close to 20 families were targeted, and losses of up to $500,000 in cash, jewelry and other items were reported.


Other Asian-owned businesses have been similarly targeted in the U.S. this year, including more than 20 restaurants in North Carolina.

