ZANESVILLE — The Muskingum County Sheriff's Office is searching for three more suspects added to the Most Wanted list Monday.

A warrant is out for Chad Chapman who is accused of felonious assault, a second-degree felony.

The 50-year-old was last known to be living at 1627 Spruce St. in Zanesville. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 140 pounds.

Authorities say Chapman has brown eyes and brown hair.

Also added to the list is 30-year-old Cody Lewis, who is wanted for one third-degree felony count of possession of methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff's office, Lewis was last known to be staying at 1412 Brandywine Place in Zanesville.

He is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Last to be added to the list is Destini Patricia Nicole Dillon.

No address is listed for the 32-year-old who is wanted for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

She is 5-foot-2, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say she has a tattoo of stars on her upper right arm, a tattoo of rain on her upper left arm and several tattoos on her right hand.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of any of the suspects is asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff's Office at 740-452-3637, extension 1.

cmholmes@gannett.com

740-450-6758

Twitter: @cmholmesgannett

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: 3 suspects added to sheriff's most wanted list