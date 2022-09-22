3 suspects arrested in connection with $5-million Beverly Hills jewelry heist

Pedestrians walk past a boarded-up Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills on March 23. The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of three suspects in connection with the robbery of $5 million worth of luxury jewelry from the store. (Richard Vogel / Associated Press)

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with a March robbery in which they allegedly stole $5 million worth of jewelry from a high-end Beverly Hills jeweler during a brazen daytime heist, authorities said.

Deshon Bell, 20, from Long Beach, and an unidentified juvenile from Long Beach were arrested Wednesday, the Beverly Hills Police Department said in a news release. Police also said they recovered a 9 mm handgun and high capacity magazine during Bell's arrest.

A third suspect, Jimmy Lee Vernon of Gardena, was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers during a traffic stop in Barstow.

The Beverly Hills Police Department and tactical teams from the FBI conducted simultaneous warrant services at three different locations in Long Beach, authorities said.

All suspects were booked and await charges stemming from the robbery at Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills. Bell was booked on commercial burglary and conspiracy. The unidentified juvenile was booked on commercial burglary. Vernon was booked on federal criminal complaint for robbery.

Authorities said that a fourth suspect, Ladell Tharpe, 37, from Los Angeles, was already in custody for an unrelated offense. Tharpe has been charged in a federal criminal complaint with robbery in connection with the incident in the 200 block of South Beverly Drive.

On March 22, police responded to calls of up to six sledgehammer-wielding burglars who smashed the glass windows and display cases of Luxury Jewels of Beverly Hills and allegedly stole around $5 million in precious gems, designer watches and necklaces in broad daylight. The burglars fled within minutes, while the store was surrounded by Beverly Hills police cars. At the time, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said that the burglars hid their features with hoodies and masks.

According to Stainbrook, police used surveillance footage in their investigation from private and public cameras and eventually identified the getaway vehicle and suspects. Police said it coordinated with agents from the FBI and the United States attorney’s office to secure arrest warrants against three suspects.

Evidence connecting the suspects to the South Beverly Drive crime was recovered during Wednesday’s arrests, authorities said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.