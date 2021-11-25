3 suspects arrested in double homicide at Haltom City basketball court, police say

Three murder suspects connected to a shooting that killed two teenagers at a Haltom City basketball court nearly two weeks ago have been arrested.

The shooting, which occurred on the afternoon of Nov. 15 at North Park, killed Daijhuan Jones, 16, and Isaiah Mendoza, 17, both of North Richland Hills.

Shortly after the shooting, a juvenile boy was arrested, Haltom City police said. A second suspect, 17-year-old Rylin Montgomery, turned himself in on Wednesday and is being held on $750,000 bond at the Tarrant County Jail.

The last suspect, another juvenile male, was arrested Thanksgiving morning by El Paso police.

“Over the last 10 days, officers and detectives have worked tirelessly to piece together this horrific tragedy. They used all available resources and partnered with other agencies, including the U.S. Marshals Task Force, to apprehend these three subjects,” the Haltom City Police Department said in a news release Thursday. “Today we are thankful, but there is still work to be done. We hope this news brings a bit of peace to the victims’ families and those affected by these senseless acts.”

Daijhuan Jones, 16, a student at Birdville High School in North Richland Hills, was one of two teens killed in a shooting at North Park in Haltom City.

Police have not described a motive for the shooting.

The two victims arrived together at the park, at 5220 Denton Highway, police have said. They were shot about 3:30 p.m.

Mendoza was a student at the Winfree Academy charter school in North Richland Hills. Jones was a student at Birdville High School, which is part of Birdville ISD in North Richland Hills.