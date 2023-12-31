3 suspects arrested after killing of off-duty police sergeant at North Carolina gas station

Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of an off-duty sergeant who approached suspects after allegedly witnessing them commit a crime, police say.

Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Greensboro Police Department Sgt. Phillip Dale Nix was shot at a Sheetz convenience store and gas station. Another off-duty police officer and a paramedic at the scene immediately rendered aid, but Nix was taken to a hospital where he died.

The suspects charged are Jamere Justice Foster, 18, Z’quriah Le’Pearce Blackwell, 18, and John Walter Morrison, 28.

Although GPD has not said what crime the suspects allegedly committed prior to the confrontation, warrants obtained by local FOX affiliate WGHP-TV say Foster is accused of stealing more than $83 worth of beer.

CHIPOTLE WORKER BEATEN BY FURIOUS CUSTOMERS UPSET OVER EXTRA CHICKEN CHARGE: POLICE

Foster is charged with first degree murder, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. He is being held with no bond, police said in a social media post.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Blackwell is charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Morrison is charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. He is being held without bond.

MISSING NC GIRL FOUND INSIDE TRAP DOOR, KENTUCKY MAN CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING: REPORTS

An aerial view of downtown Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 14, 2013.

Nix served the city of Greensboro for 23 years, the department said. He is described as a "loving husband, father, son, and brother." His most recent assignment was supervisor of the Family Victims Unit and assistant team leader of the GPD Honor Guard.

"We ask that all parties respect the family’s privacy in this difficult time and more information about donations to the family will be shared on our social media pages in the coming days," GPD wrote on Facebook.

Police say they have arrested three people in connection with the killing of the off-duty police sergeant.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The investigation continues, and additional charges may be forthcoming.





Original article source: 3 suspects arrested after killing of off-duty police sergeant at North Carolina gas station