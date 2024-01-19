3 suspects beat victim to death outside Arlington apartments; police ask for information

Authorities are asking the community to come forward with information about the death of someone who was beaten by three people outside an Arlington apartment complex early Friday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, Arlington police responded to apartments in the 2200 block of Blue Water Drive to investigate reports of several individuals who were fighting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying unresponsive in the parking lot with severe blunt trauma to the head, Arlington police said in a news release Friday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and his age once he is positively identified and next of kin have been notified.

Detectives believe two vehicles pulled up next to the victim in the parking lot, where three suspects got out of the cars, started yelling at the victim, chased him, and then began striking him with two large objects, according to witness statements and evidence reviewed at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives said Friday they do not have detailed descriptions of the suspects or the vehicles they drove off in. Police ask members of the public to call in with tips regarding the crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Stafford at (817) 459-5739. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.