3 suspects charged in Enfield after chase from West Springfield

Adam Hushin, Journal Inquirer, Manchester, Conn.
·2 min read

Apr. 16—ENFIELD — Three people were charged late Wednesday night after leading West Springfield police on a chase down Interstate 91 in a stolen vehicle, then trying to flee on foot after Enfield police used a tire deflation device to stop the vehicle as it exited the highway in town, police said.

John Gerena, 45, Juan Delgado, 39, and Cindy Carley, 35, all of Springfield, were charged with third-degree larceny, being a fugitive from justice, and possession of narcotics. Delgado was also charged with fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit that crime, as well as fifth-degree larceny on a pair of warrants from 2020, police said.

Gerena was arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday where a judge set his bond at $50,000, according to online Judicial Department records. He is being held in pretrial detention at the Hartford Correctional Center, according to the state Department of Correction's website.

STOLEN VEHICLE CHASE

WHEN: Wednesday night

SUSPECTS: John Gerena, 45, Juan Delgado, 39, and Cindy Carley, 35, all of Springfield.

ARRESTED BY: Enfield police, after the suspects, who police say were in a stolen vehicle, were chased down Interstate-91 by police from West Springfield

CHARGES: All three suspects were charged with third-degree larceny, being a fugitive from justice, and possession of narcotics.

The online records show that Delgado was also arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday where a judge set his bond at $125,000 and he is currently being held at the Hartford Correctional Center.

Gerena and Delgado will both next appear in court on July 22.

Carley was held by police in lieu of bonds totaling $65,000 and also arraigned in Hartford Superior Court on Thursday. Online records don't indicate the outcome of her arraignment.

According to Police Chief Alaric Fox, just after 10 p.m. Wednesday West Springfield officers were pursuing the three suspects, who were heading south on I-91 in a stolen vehicle, when they contacted Enfield police for assistance.

Enfield officers responded and successfully used a tire deflation device in the area of Exit 49 that flattened three of the tires on the stolen vehicle as the driver exited onto Elm Street, he said.

The three suspects then tried to flee the scene on foot but were caught and taken into custody, Fox said.

Adam covers the towns of Enfield and Suffield. For more updates, follow Adam on Twitter: @AHushinJI and Facebook: Adam Hushin.

