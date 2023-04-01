3 suspects charged after teen assaulted, bicycle stolen in Blairsville

Three suspects are facing charges after police said they assaulted a teenager and stole his bicycle on Tuesday.

All three suspects were wearing face coverings during the assault, which happened on South East Lane.

According to police, the victim was assaulted and chased before his bicycle was stolen.

Police said Jordyn Kirkland, 18, and two teenagers, ages 16 and 17, were later identified as the suspects.

Kirkland is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, corruption of minors and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The 16-year-old suspect is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

The 17-year-old is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, misdemeanor disorderly conduct and receiving stolen property.

When Blairsville police went to serve Kirkland with an arrest warrant on Thursday, investigators found marijuana, a scale, baggies and numerous amounts of drug paraphernalia.

He was not at the residence at that time, but was taken into custody later in the day without incident.

Kirkland is facing additional charges, including possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is in the Indiana County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

