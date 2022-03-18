3 suspects in custody after multicounty car chase

Mar. 18—ANDERSON — Anderson police are questioning three suspects after they led several local law enforcement agencies on a three-county pursuit.

The chase started in Anderson and eventually went through Delaware and Henry counties before it was ended near Alexandria.

The incident started at 1:56 p.m. Thursday when officers responded to a person being shot in the 2500 block of Fletcher Street.

The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, according to Caleb McKnight, public information officer with Anderson Police Department.

Shortly after the initial investigation began, officers located the suspect vehicle at 2:06 p.m. and tried to make a stop. The driver refused to stop, leading to the pursuit.

Maj. Cole with the Madison County Sheriff's Department said deputies took over the chase when the vehicle left Anderson's city limits.

Deputies pursued the car into Henry and Delaware counties and returned to Madison County, entering Alexandria and continuing south on Ind. 9.

Stop Sticks were successfully deployed at the intersection of Ind. 9 and County Road 900 North.

Cole said three suspects were taken into custody at 2:37 p.m.

The vehicle's driver was Madeline Waltz, 21, Middletown, according to police. APD didn't release the names of the other two suspects.

All three were placed in custody and taken to APD.

The case remains under investigation.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.