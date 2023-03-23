3 suspects detained in drive-by shooting at Fort Worth apartments; victim hospitalized

Three male suspects were detained Wednesday night after a man was shot in a drive-by shooting at a Fort Worth apartment complex, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

At about 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of Tanacross Drive, the Mercantile Apartments, in reference to the shooting.

Upon arrival, officers saw that the victim had suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and upper torso, according to police. Officers began immediate medical treatment of the victim’s injuries.

The suspects had fled the scene, but officers located their vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and detained three men.

The victim was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition. His injuries are non-life-threatening, according to police.

The Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded.

The identities of the victim and suspects have not been released by police.