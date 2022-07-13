3 suspects face over 100 charges each after hate symbols found in N.Y. town

Three suspects are facing 115 charges each after pamphlets and stickers that contained swastikas and other hate symbols were found at two places of worship and other public and private properties across Hornell, New York, over the weekend, local police said.

The Evening Tribune reported that flyers displaying the "Aryan National Army" with skulls pictured inside of a swastika were left at different locations. Legal advocacy organization Southern Poverty Law Center says the Aryan Nations was an "organizing force for white supremacists that cultivated a wide spectrum of racist and anti-Semitic ideas."

Local police and New York State police conducted a search warrant at a residence in Hornell, where they found evidence that "depicted the crimes."

Aubrey Dragonetti, 31; Dylan Henry, 30; and Ryan Mulhollen, 27, were each arrested and charged with 115 counts of first-degree aggravated harassment, which is classified as a class E felony. All three lived at the residence where authorities discovered the evidence, police said.

Dragonetti, Henry and Mulhollen were arraigned on Monday, police said. Henry was held without bail, according to Steuben County Jail records, while Dragonetti and Mulhollen were arraigned and released, the Evening Tribune reported.

