3 suspects including 15-year-old charged in connection to shooting death in Taylors

Three people including a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and charged in connection to a January shooting from a home invasion that left a 27-year-old dead in Taylors.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office went to Cliffwood Terrace Apartments on Edwards Road in Taylors after receiving a call about a gunshot victim on Jan. 22.

When deputies arrived, they found Joseph Smith, 27. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.

Tyberious Rahkeem Pyles, 22 and Dream Adams, 19, were charged with murder, criminal conspiracy, first-degree burglary, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants obtained from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested and being charged with the same charges as a juvenile. The 15-year-old's identity was not released due to his age.

Investigators learned the trio went to Smith’s home to commit a home invasion and killed Smith, Lt. Ryan Flood, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson, said in an email.

Pyles and Adams are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center without bond. No attorneys were listed for the men in public court records as of Friday morning.

The juvenile is being housed at the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

An online fundraiser for Smith had raised $1,273 after his death. Messages to the fundraiser organizer, Kendreyonna Grant, were not immediately returned Friday.

