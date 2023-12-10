3 suspects involved in overnight Novato car theft: police

(KRON) — Three suspects were involved in an auto theft overnight on Friday, according to the Novato Police Department. The suspects broke into and stole the vehicle, police said.

Surveillance video sent from the victim shows the theft. Around the 14:20 mark of the video (see above), the vehicle drives out of the residence’s driveway. The stolen vehicle appears to be a white Jeep SUV.

The theft happened around 2 a.m. on Friday. Around the 1:25 mark of the video, two suspects are seen getting out of what appears to be a white Dodge Challenger.

The victim tells KRON4 they would like to raise awareness about cars being stolen in Novato.

Novato police received a call regarding the theft at around 7:40 a.m. As of Saturday evening, police have not announced any arrests in connection to this theft.

