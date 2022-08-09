All 3 suspects in June robbery-homicide on Columbus' Northeast Side arrested, police say

Two teenagers who are among three suspects in a robbery-homicide in June on Columbus' Northeast Side have been arrested. The third suspect was taken into custody last week.

Columbus police have now arrested the last two of the three suspects wanted in a June robbery-homicide on the city’s Northeast Side.

Police said Jebrelle McClendon, 17, of the South Side, and Taywaun Gavin, 16, of the East Side, are now in custody and have been charged with aggravated murder and aggraved robbery in connection with the June 25 shooting death of 24-year-old Neal Smith.

The third suspect in the homicide, Ke'Anu Logan, 21, of the Northland area, was arrested last week.

Around 10:10 p.m. on June 25, Smith had made a cash purchase at a market on the 2000 block of Argyle Drive on the city's Northeast Side.

Surveillance video shows three men "closely watching" Smith as he receives his change, according to Columbus police. Smith then left the market and was followed by the three men, who were in a vehicle.

As Smith approached the intersection of Argyle Drive and Woodland Avenue, two of the three males got out of the vehicle and approached Smith. Witnesses told police they heard Smith yell "Just take it," followed "almost immediately" by gunfire.

The two males then ran back to the vehicle, which drove off southbound on Woodland Avenue.

Smith attempted to run after being shot, but he collapsed a short distance later. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman, who was in the area but had nothing to do with the incident, also was struck by gunfire. She also ran a short distance before collapsing.

Detectives believe Smith was targeted for a robbery because he had cash and did not know the men who robbed and shot him.

