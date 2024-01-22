3 suspects rob, assaults man before taking off with victim’s vehicle in Atlanta, police say

Police are searching for three people they said robbed and assaulted a man in southwest Atlanta.

At 11:07 a.m., Atlanta officers responded to a robbery call on May 18, 2023, at 1631 Stanton Road.

The address appears to be the Aspen Court Apartments.

When officers arrived, the victim told them, he was walking outside the apartments, when he was approached by three men who demanded that he give them the key to his 2010 Hyundai Elantra.

The suspects then reportedly punched the victim and threw him to the ground. APD said the victim told officers that shortly after the assault, the suspects stole his car.

The suspects drove away before authorities arrived. Officials shared photos of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577- 8477, online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

