3 suspects sought after early Saturday robbery at Toot N Totum

Three male suspects are wanted in connection to an early morning robbery Saturday at a local convenience store in Amarillo.

On Saturday, Sept. 23 at about 2:57 a.m., Amarillo officers were sent to the Toot N Totum located at 6001 I-40 west on a reported robbery, according to the Amarillo Police Department (APD). Officers were told by employees that three men were inside the store taking items and hiding them inside their clothes.

When the men were confronted by the employees, one of the suspects lifted his shirt and displayed a handgun. The employee felt threatened and called the police.

Police said the suspects left the scene in an unknown direction.

No further information was yet available on this case, which has been assigned to the Amarillo Police Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone who may have any information possibly related to this incident is asked to contact the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or go to their website at www.amapolice.org or download the P3 tips app. All tips are anonymous.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Toot N Totum employees report robbery Sept. 23 and suspects sought