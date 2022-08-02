3 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from cars at field club in Fox Chapel

Amy Hudak
·2 min read

Police sources tell Channel 11, two men and a woman are wanted, accused of dressing the part in polos and golf attire and sneaking into the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel. They’re accused of stealing credit cards from cars.

Sources say the trio of well-seasoned criminals then went to the Ross Park Mall and is seen on surveillance video buying $18,000 worth of Louis Vuitton products on someone else’s dime. The men are both seen wearing hats and the woman is wearing a black head covering and big, black sunglasses.

From there, sources say the team went to the Apple store and tried to buy another $7,500 worth of products but was declined.

“There are other ways to make money,” Corey Verrenti tells Channel 11. Adding this as a message to the criminals: “Make an honest living — you’re ruining someone else’s life.”

Troy Jackson used to work in retail security and says some professional criminals will even swap out license plates to stay under the radar.

“There were serial professionals that stole these things,” Jackson added. “We had a national database for them.”

Police say the team of thieves was in a black, newer edition Ford Expedition. Surveillance video shows the SUV with Pennsylvania plates, but police say this is actually a rental car registered in Florida.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Explosion at McKeesport building after crews hit gas line during construction Driver killed when garbage truck overturns, crashes into several homes in Wilmerding Man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on another person at local restaurant VIDEO: Local teacher facing charges after 18 kids found drinking alcohol at her home DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Man arrested after stabbing deaths of mother and sister-in-law

    Metro Nashville Police officers took John W. Donaldson into custody at a motel in the area of Whitebridge Road and Charlotte Pike.

  • Two dead after automobile-involved incidents in Oklahoma City

    Oklahoma City police responded to the scenes of a deadly shooting and a fatal crash on the first day of August.

  • Nicaragua's government shutters 6 church radio stations

    Nicaraguan authorities ordered the closure of six radio stations belonging to the Roman Catholic Church on Monday and surrounded one with riot police, church officials said. Rev. Rolando Álvarez, the bishop of the northern province of Matagalpa, said during Mass that the he had received a letter from the tate telecommunications agency Telcor informing him of the closures. Álvarez called the move “an injustice” and urged Telcor’s director to show the legality.

  • Billionaire Lo weighs adding to Formula One investments after Williams

    Hong Kong-based billionaire Calvin Lo is considering putting more money into Formula One following his connection with F1 team Williams, Lo told Reuters in an interview, adding other Asian investors were also interested in investing in the sport. Lo, chief executive of insurance broker RE Lee International, confirmed he has "some sort of exposure" to Williams, following the U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital's purchase of the team in 2020. Dorilton Capital makes investments for Lo, according to media reports.

  • Teen indicted in fatal shooting at Baltimore intersection

    A grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a motorist who confronted the teen and others who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore after the confrontation near the city’s Inner Harbor on July 7, news outlets reported. The teen's attorneys have said they hope to move the case to juvenile court.

  • Police: ‘Armed, dangerous’ man wanted in NH abduction recently seen in Mass.

    Police in New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down an “armed and dangerous” abduction suspect.

  • Man accused of pistol-whipping Asian senior humbled by 'much smaller man' in viral fight video

    Omari Garland, the man accused of pistol-whipping and robbing a 70-year-old Asian man in Fairfield last month, allegedly picked a fight with another Asian man at a gym in California. The Train 4 Life Center in Suisun City explained that Garland allegedly walked into the martial arts gym, signed a waiver to train and decided to pick on an opponent not of his own size, according to a post on their Instagram account. The "smaller man" that Garland challenged was Terrance “Wrong Turn” Saeteurn, a pro MMA fighter ranked 132nd in the Pro Men’s Flyweight division in the U.S.

  • Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack

    A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota, attacked the group after people accused him of approaching children in the water. Miu told investigators that he had acted in self-defense.

  • Alex Jones railed against Sandy Hook parents on his broadcast as they testified against him at trial. The jury heard the insults in court.

    Jones called the dad of a Sandy Hook shooting victim "slow" during a broadcast as the father testified against him at his defamation damages trial.

  • Hollywood Attack: Images of suspects released after woman brutally beaten in parking garage

    Images of the suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's horrific incident that left a woman brutally beaten.

  • Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

    The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB. After a six-day trial and just two hours of deliberations, a jury found Pena guilty on Tuesday of one count of kidnapping and 10 counts of aggravated rape for forcing

  • California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop

    Yes, you read that right…

  • 2 teen boys critical after murder-suicide attempt in Spring, HCSO says

    Officials said the 15-year-old was undergoing surgery, while the 17-year-old, who investigators believe fired the shots, is not expected to survive.

  • I-43 SB lanes closed due to shooting investigation

    The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office was investigating a shooting on I-43 Tuesday.

  • Ahmaud Arbery pursuer seeks leniency in hate crimes sentence

    The white man who initiated the neighborhood chase that resulted in the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery is asking a federal judge to show leniency when he's sentenced next week for a federal hate crime conviction. While Greg McMichael deserves “a substantial period of incarceration,” his defense attorney said in a legal filing, he should be spared a life sentence — though he has already been sentenced to life without parole on a separate murder conviction. McMichael also wants the judge to transfer him to a federal prison so that he avoids serving time for Arbery's murder in Georgia's state prison system, which can't ensure his safety from attacks by other inmates, the lawyer said.

  • Man killed taking out trash as he and friend cooked for homeless people, Texas cops say

    The 20-year-old man worked for a nonprofit organization, police said.

  • Texas trial begins for man accused of killing his daughters

    A man who evaded arrest for more than 12 years after being accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi parked near a Dallas-area hotel was “obsessed with possession and control,” a prosecutor said Tuesday during opening statements of his capital murder trial. “He controlled what they did, who they talked to, who they could be friends with, if they and who they could date," prosecutor Lauren Black said. Yaser Said, 65, is accused of killing 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said on New Year’s Day in 2008.

  • 'Asian American frontline worker is NOT afraid': SF Walgreens employee follows thief while calling him out

    An Asian employee has raised both praise and concern for trailing a man while he allegedly stole from a Walgreens in San Francisco. The incident, which was caught on cellphone video, reportedly occurred at the Walgreens on Geary and Taylor and went viral on Sunday night. Was getting some groceries at my local @Walgreens when a barbarian ransacked the store.

  • Emerging crime capitals of America: These cities have the highest murders per capita

    Major U.S. cities ranging from New Orleans to Rochester, New York, have the highest murder rates per 100,000 people, according to an analysis of June police data.

  • Woman arrested in deadly Bay Area DUI crash

    The 28-year-old woman is accused of striking two pedestrians with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in Walnut Creek, killing one and injuring the other. Surveillance video captured people running to the scene.