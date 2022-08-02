3 suspects wanted for allegedly stealing credit cards from cars at field club in Fox Chapel

Police sources tell Channel 11, two men and a woman are wanted, accused of dressing the part in polos and golf attire and sneaking into the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Field Club in Fox Chapel. They’re accused of stealing credit cards from cars.

Sources say the trio of well-seasoned criminals then went to the Ross Park Mall and is seen on surveillance video buying $18,000 worth of Louis Vuitton products on someone else’s dime. The men are both seen wearing hats and the woman is wearing a black head covering and big, black sunglasses.

From there, sources say the team went to the Apple store and tried to buy another $7,500 worth of products but was declined.

“There are other ways to make money,” Corey Verrenti tells Channel 11. Adding this as a message to the criminals: “Make an honest living — you’re ruining someone else’s life.”

Troy Jackson used to work in retail security and says some professional criminals will even swap out license plates to stay under the radar.

“There were serial professionals that stole these things,” Jackson added. “We had a national database for them.”

Police say the team of thieves was in a black, newer edition Ford Expedition. Surveillance video shows the SUV with Pennsylvania plates, but police say this is actually a rental car registered in Florida.

