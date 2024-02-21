3 suspects wanted for robbing mother at Target in Palmdale

Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed a mother and threatened to shoot her son at a Target store in Palmdale.

The incident took place on Jan. 4 at a Target located on 47th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Three suspects entered the store and stole the victim’s purse before assaulting her and threatening to shoot her son, authorities said.

The trio then ran out of the store and fled in a getaway car, described as a gray-colored Dodge Dart sedan.

Surveillance video inside Target shows the suspects sprinting out the exit door while a woman chases after them. One suspect is seen shoving the woman to the ground while bystanders are also seen running after the thieves.

Authorities are searching for three suspects who robbed a mother and threatened to shoot her son at a Target store in Palmdale on Jan. 4, 2024. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

The suspects’ fled the scene in a gray-colored Dodge Dart sedan. (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Images of the suspects were released in hopes the public may recognize them. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call LASD Detective Felix at 661-272-2460.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Surveillance footage of the suspects can be seen in the video player above.

