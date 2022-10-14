3-year suspended sentence for contraband

Oct. 13—A Crab Orchard area woman accused of bringing meth into the Cumberland County Jail last year pleaded guilty in Criminal Court and received a suspended sentence She is one of several defendants entering guilty pleas.

Kelsie Autumn Finley, 22, was facing charges of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and introducing contraband into a penal institution. She pleaded guilty to the contraband charge on Sept. 3 and received a three-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation.

Anything seized by authorities during the investigation is being forfeited. Finley is a Range 1 offender and the sentence is a 30% sentence.

Finley was under arrest and being booked in the jail when she was discovered to have a quantity of meth on her person, resulting in the charge. The possession of meth with intent charge was dropped.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Arless John Morgan, 43, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to simple possession of meth with intent, court costs waived, and credit for 322 days already served in jail.

The charge stems from a Feb. 19, 2019, investigation by the CCSO during which deputies stopped a vehicle on Westel Rd. with a switched tag.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, 48, charged with possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, falsifying a drug test and possession of drug paraphernalia, pleaded guilty to simple possession of meth and is to serve 30 days in jail at 75% with the balance of an 11-month and 29-day sentence on probation, was fined $750 and is to pay court costs.

The charge stems from CCSO investigation on Oct. 1, 2020.

—Karen Clementine Davis, 50, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth for sale and theft of property of more than $1,000 and received a 90-day sentence at 75% followed by the balance of six years on supervised probation. She is to pay $3,000 in restitution with court costs waived.

The theft charge stems from the taking of a Ford Ranger pickup on March 2 and the meth charge from an arrest on May 12, both by Crossville Police.

—Matthew Jordan Lacey, 31, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to possession a Schedule I drug for resale and received a one-year sentence to serve at 75% followed by supervised probation for five additional years. The sentence is concurrent with a General Sessions probation violation sentence.

The charge stems from Sept. 15 traffic stop by CPD during which psilocybin was seized.

—Allison Michael Wright, 23, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to possess heroin with intent and evading arrest and received an eight-year sentence to be served at 30%. Wright was then granted furlough to attend Adult and Teen Challenge treatment program as part of the probation.

The charges stem from fleeing from deputies during a traffic stop on Hwy. 127 N. on Jan. 7 and being a passenger in a vehicle stopped by CPD on June 25 during which heroin was found.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com